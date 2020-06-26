Tim Ernst just keeps winning major championships.
Ernst beat Tim Hughes 5 and 4 (leading by five holes with four remaining) at Payson Golf Club on June 17 to claim his fourth consecutive Payson Men’s Golf Association A Flight Match Play Championship.
It’s his fifth title in seven years.
The three-week tournament is one of PMGA’s four major tournaments and Ernst has also won other majors.
Consistency is the key in this tournament, as golfers have to beat three opponents over three weeks to win.
And Ernst said it was no cake walk.
“All three were tough,” Ernst said. “They gave me strokes the first two matches. And I was able to focus and take advantage of their mistakes.”
Ernst said this is the first time an opponent has given him strokes in this event because their handicap was lower than his.
He beat Jessie Smith 5 and 4 in the first round and Dave Herbert 2 and 1 in the semifinals.
He said the competition level makes this match play crown mean more than the others.
“The competition was a lot tougher,” Ernst said. “There were some really good players. Dave Herbert is a scratch golfer and Jessie Smith has been my nemesis for years.”
Ernst won despite giving Hughes four strokes in a rematch of last year’s A Flight Championship.
Al Chittenden wins B Flight
Al Chittenden beat Dennis Schwebs 4 and 3 for the B Flight crown.
He said he tried to limit the number of mistakes he made in surviving three opponents to prevail.
“The key is playing steady and let the other guy shoot himself in the foot,” Chittenden said.
He said the title is nice, but he really just enjoys playing golf with his friends.
“It’s just a lot of guys having a lot of fun,” Chittenden said. “It’s good camaraderie.”
Ian Capper wins C Flight
Ian Capper survived a 19-hole battle with Mike McKee, winning the C Flight title 1-up by birdying the par-5 No. 1 hole used as the first playoff hole.
Capper started strong, winning four of the first five holes before McKee got back into it, and birdied No. 17 to take the lead with one hole remaining.
However, he hit a tree and wound up with a bogey on No. 18 and Capper managed par to force a playoff.
Capper said poor tee shots hurt him after his strong start.
“I left my driver in the bag and went to my 3 wood and I was a bit more accurate,” Capper said of his ability to overcome his struggles following the first five holes.
Ed Bossert wins D Flight
Ed Bossert beat Dave Rutter 3 and 2 for the D Flight championship.
Art Sipple wins
Those eliminated from the Match Play Tournament competed in an Individual Low Net Tournament.
Art Sipple fired a net 68 to win, followed by Mike Valentiner (69), Tony Robles (69), Herbert (71) and Ron Fischer (71).
Russ Thornell won the longest putt, finding the cup from 15 feet 2 inches on No. 18.
Closest-to-the-pin winners included: Bob Parkinson (No. 2, 15 feet 0 inches), Robles (No. 5, 11-4), Sipple (No. 8, 2-11), Fischer (No. 14, 6-1) and McKee (No. 17, 4-5).