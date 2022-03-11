Evan Fuller dives into this weekend’s Arizona Swimming Short Course Age Group State Championships fresh off a standout performance in the Feb. 25-27 USA Swimming Regional Championships in Scottsdale.
Competing in his first meet in the 13-14-year-old division, the Payson youngster set personal records in all five races he competed in and qualified for the state meet in three more events in addition to the two he had previously qualified for.
Fuller won the 200-yard individual medley in 2 minutes 17.72 seconds, dropping more than three seconds off his entry time.
He placed second in the 100 breaststroke in 1:12.68, cutting almost three seconds off his entry time, qualifying for state, and bettering his third-place preliminary heat swim.
Fuller finished third in the 100 freestyle in a state-qualifying time of 1:59.67, more than five seconds faster than his entry time.
He placed second in the 100 butterfly in a state-qualifying 1:02.54, cutting 1.5 seconds off his fastest time.
Fuller also placed third in the 100 backstroke after a personal best 1:05.61 in the preliminary heat.
He qualified in the 50, 100 and 200 freestyle, along with the 100 breaststroke and 100 butterfly to compete against the best swimmers in the state this weekend in Oro Valley.
Mackenzie Wood
Payson’s Mackenzie Wood also enjoyed a strong performance in the regional meet. She and Fuller compete individually because Payson doesn’t have an official pool.
Payson High School has a club team that competes in the fall and practices at Tonto Apache Pool. Lori Thompson is the coach.
“Both swimmers should be very proud of how well they swam at this important meet,” she said.
“All their hard work has paid off with all these personal best times. Evan is looking forward to participating in the state championships and competing against the best swimmers in the state.
“Mackenzie continues to show great progress as she swam personal bests in the 50 and 100 freestyle with a 1:08.58 in the 100 and a 30.06 in the 50.
“She is currently in the eighth grade and is looking forward to swimming for Payson High School in the fall as many of her times are already faster than the school records.
“The team will swim through mid-March when it takes a break until May when they will start training for a fun summer season.”
For more information about the program, you can email Lori Thompson at lori_t@mac.com.