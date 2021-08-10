No pool, no problem.
The Payson Pikes swim team last practiced and competed at Taylor Pool in Rumsey Park in the summer of 2019.
The Town of Payson closed Payson’s only public swimming pool in 2020 and it remained closed this year.
But that didn’t stop Evan Fuller and Madeline Lewis from finding a way to compete this summer.
They represented the Pikes in the Northern Arizona Swim Championships at Holbrook recently and excelled.
Fuller, 12, won all six events he entered in the 11-12 boys division — the 50 and 100 freestyle, 50 breaststroke, 50 backstroke, 50 butterfly and 100 individual medley.
Madeline Lewis
Lewis, 14, competing in the 13-14 girls division, placed third in both the 50 and 100 freestyle, and the 50 backstroke. She also placed fourth in the 50 breaststroke. She improved on her times from qualifying meets in all four of her events.
The meet also featured swimmers from Holbrook, Joseph City, St. Johns, Show Low and Winslow.
High school club team
Payson High School will have a swim club for the second year this fall.
Any students interested in joining should call Lori Thompson at 562-417-7421 or email her at lori_t@mac.com.