Payson’s track and field team opened the season in the Run With The Pack Invitational at Scottsdale Horizon on Friday.
The girls team finished sixth among 14 scoring teams with 30 points. The boys finished eighth with 19 points.
Junior Faith Haught won the discus with a personal-record toss of 120 feet 3.5 inches and fourth in the shot put with a PR 33-4 to lead the girls team.
The team of Baylee North, Alyssa Boerst, Darby MacFarlane and Tara Boyd finished fourth among six teams in the 4x800 in 11:21.59.
Autumn Cline was sixth in the javelin (PR 73-6) and Mya Mercado was sixth in the triple jump (PR 28-3.5).
Trevor Cline was fifth in the triple jump (39-8), Zackary Ludtke fifth in the high jump (PR 5-10) and Hunter Stanfield fifth in the javelin (PR 130-7) to lead the boys. Porter Flake finished sixth in the javelin in a PR 127-2.
The Longhorns travel to the Round Valley Invitational this Friday.