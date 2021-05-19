TRK Faith Haught Shot Put 4-21-21 w800pix

Faith Haught competing in the shot put in this year's Payson Bubba Nielsen Invitational With Payson Rotary Meet on April 21, 2021. The senior won the discus and finished third in the Division 3 state meet.

 Keith Morris/Roundup

Payson senior Faith Haught won the discus and finished third in the shot put in the the AIA Division 3 Track State Championships at Phoenix Desert Vista on Friday, May 14 and Saturday, May 15.

See the Friday, May 21 Roundup for more coverage.

Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com

