Payson senior Faith Haught won the discus and finished third in the shot put in the the AIA Division 3 Track State Championships at Phoenix Desert Vista on Friday, May 14 and Saturday, May 15.
See the Friday, May 21 Roundup for more coverage.
Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com
