Fall sports kick into gear this week as four of the five Payson High varsity teams start their seasons.
The football team is the only squad not in action after already playing two games.
Volleyball starts with a home game against Sedona Red Rock in Wilson Dome at 6 o’clock tonight following the junior varsity game. The Longhorns also host Scottsdale Coronado at 6 p.m. on Thursday
Boys soccer kicks off its season at St. Johns at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. The boys open the home schedule against Show Low at 6 p.m. on Sept. 11.
The girls soccer team begins a busy opening week with a long trip to Page for a 5 p.m. game on Thursday. The Longhorns then compete in the Show Low Invitational on Friday and Saturday.
The girls then play at Holbrook on Sept. 10 before playing one of only three home games this season against Blue Ridge at 6 p.m. on Sept. 12.
The boys and girls cross country teams open at the Desert Solstice at 4 p.m. on Friday. They host the Payson Invitational at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11.
The football team returns to action with a home game against Fountain Hills on Sept. 13.