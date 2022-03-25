The emotions washed over Dazie Haught when the Payson High junior arrived at Rumsey Park on March 18.
She never knew her older sister, but she’s learned all about her over the years. So, she needed a few minutes with her family as she prepared to step onto Randy Johnson Hall of Fame Field to play in the 16th Annual Gracie Lee Haught Classic. It was her first chance to play in the tournament that honors the memory of her late sister.
“When we first got here, it was a lot for me honestly, and I had to take a walk with my family and just take a moment,” she said. “It’s not that I had a heavy heart, it’s just cool to see everybody here and it was overwhelming for a second.”
Gracie died in February 2004 in a tragic accident. Dazie was born in February 2005.
The last two GLH Classics were canceled, first by rain just ahead of the AIA canceling all spring sports in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, then last year because of continued COVID-19 precautions.
She said she felt her older sister’s presence during the tournament, which is why she got emotional before the first game.
“I think it was super overwhelming because I can feel that she’s here,” she said before the Longhorns played their second game. “And I can feel that she’s here for everybody and to make sure everybody’s safe and to watch over our whole team and all the teams here.”
She’s glad her sister’s memory continues to mean so much to so many people and this tournament reminds everyone of a little girl who loved the color pink. And this tournament is different than all the others as it promotes good sportsmanship between teams, encouraging girls to make friends with girls on opposing teams.
It’s a unique tournament where multiple teams try to wear at least something pink.
“I’m really proud to be here and proud to see that everybody comes out and no matter how long ago it was that everybody still remembers and it’s cool to see that,” Dazie said.
“Today, I did feel that she was here and just seeing her name everywhere and feeling the support from everybody, especially my teammates, it’s been a lot. But it’s been like very good.
“(After I walked with my family) it was easy to pull it together because my teammates are so here for me.”
Also there with her on the first day of the tournament were her mother, Bobbie Jo, father, Hooter, and grandmother Suzan. Her younger brother, Brix, planned to be there on the final day.
But she feels like she’s got an even bigger family.
“Everybody here is really like my family,” she said. “Our coach, Christina (Burke), she’s close to my family. She’s been here for me since day one. She took time with me to talk about this and like calm me down and everything, which was really great, too. And all of my teammates have been making sure I’m OK throughout this. I’m OK; no heavy heart, but just like really proud.”
Burke is in her first season as Payson’s head softball coach.
“The last time I was at a Gracie Haught tournament, I was playing in it,” the coach said. “I was the pitcher and (assistant coach) Cydney (Amon) was the shortstop. We played all four years (in the tournament).”
The coach said this tournament means a lot to her, like it does many others.
“It’s super important to me because the Haught family is real dear to my heart,” Burke said. “I just love them.
“The most special part about having the Gracie tournament this year is we have Gracie’s little sister on our team. Gracie would have been 22 this year.
“So, this morning when we came out in our group huddle we said ‘Do it for Dazie.’ Her mom and dad came out this morning and they were both volunteers. So, it’s pretty special for me this year.
“That’s what I love about this team is we’re very family oriented.”
Kaylee Boone
Payson’s lone senior, Kaylee Boone, didn’t get to play a big role in the only other GLH Classic she played in as a freshman as she does now.
“I’m glad I finally got to play (in the tournament) my last year,” the center fielder said. “It’s for Gracie. We all play for her.”
The tournamentPayson won one of the two bracket championships in the 15-team tournament played on three Rumsey Park fields.
Payson 8, Holbrook 4Payson (6-3 ranking games, 1-0 3A East, overall record not available) returned to regular season play by opening the 10-game 3A East Region schedule with an 8-4 win over visiting Holbrook on Tuesday, March 22.
Bree Hall went 4-for-4 with a home run, double and two RBI and scored three times to lead Payson’s 16-hit attack. Dazie Haught went 3-for-3 with an RBI and two runs. Kaylee Boone and Ivy Woolwine both added two hits and two RBI and Chancie Deaton also chipped in two hits, including a triple.
Woolwine scattered seven hits and a walk in a complete game win, allowing three earned runs.
The Longhorns were scheduled to host Blue Ridge on Thursday, March 24.