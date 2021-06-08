The final Let’s Talk Fishin’ tournament of the season on May 22 at Roosevelt Lake featured 65 boats and more than $9,000 in prize money.
Rim Country’s John Whaley and his daughter Alex won the large/small mouth bass division with five bass weighing 19.72 pounds. Alex Whaley caught a bass weighing 8.31 pounds, which was the big fish of the tournament.
Local anglers Layne Chitwood and Rhett Bishop finished second (17.26) with a big fish weighing 4.86 pounds. Rim Country’s Mick Pageler and his son, Leland, 9, finished fifth (15.79) with a big fish of 4.97 pounds.
Other local anglers included: Jimmy and Trevor Johns (12th, 14.21 pounds, 4.20 big fish), Tom Karavites and Kirk Russell (22nd), Chuck Thompson and Travis Foster (32nd), Bill May and Joseph Ruiz (33rd), Ron and Leona Bowman (37th) and Dylan Justice and Seth Meeske (46th).
Art & Kasey Chamberlin 2ndTonto Basin’s Art and Kasey Chamberlin with Eddie Colyott finished second in the crappie division with 8.0 pounds of fish.
Catch and releaseAll Let’s Talk Fishin’ tournaments are catch and release only. A total of 683½ pounds of fish were caught and all but three of the 290 fish caught went back in the lake.
Night tourneys start June 12The Let’s Talk Fishin’ night schedule starts at 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 12. The tournament ends at 1 a.m.
The 2021-22 season begins on Sept. 11.
For more information, visit LetsTalkFishin.com or listen to KRIM FM 96.3 at 6 p.m. every Friday.