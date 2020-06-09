Twenty-nine golfers teed off and 15 survived the first round of the Payson Men’s Golf Association Match Play Tournament at Payson Golf Club on Wednesday, June 3.
The semifinal rounds are Wednesday, June 10 and the championship matches on June 17.
In the A Flight, Nolan Dove beat Terry Lindsey 3 and 2 (he was leading by three holes with two remaining), Tim Hughes got a bye over Harry Parsons, Tim Ernst beat Jessie Smith 5 and 4 and Dave Herbert beat Lou Manganiello 2 and 1.
In the B Flight, Al Chittenden beat Alex Armenta 2 and 1, Bob Parkinson beat Mike Anderson 4 and 3, Dennis Schwebs beat Mike Valentiner 1-up and Kevin Bailey beat Ross Thornell 2-up.
In the C Flight, Art Sipple got a bye, Mike McKee beat Ron Fisher 6 and 4, Ian Capper beat Dan Harper 5 and 3 and George Spatz beat Gary Vaplon 6 and 5.
Sipple takes on McKee and Capper faces Spatz in the semifinals.
In the D Flight, Ed Bossert beat Chuck Carrier 4 and 3, Herb Sherman beat Bill Mullins 8 and 7 and Dave Rutter beat John Calderwood 4 and 3.
Rutter gets a bye in the championship round and Bossert and Sherman battle it out in the semifinals to see who’ll face him.
Capper sank the longest putt, finding the hole from 36 feet 7 inches on No. 18.
Closest-to-the-pin winners included: Sipple on both No. 8 (16 feet 4½ inches) and No. 14 (11-5¼), Valentiner (No. 2, 16-9), Hughes (No. 5, 5-10) and Herbert (No. 17, 16-0).
