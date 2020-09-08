Niners-Jackie Cederbaum

Jackie Cederbaum watches a fairway drive from earlier this season.

 Keith Morris/Roundup

Valerie Firmin and Betsy Schatz tied with scores of 17 in the Payson Niners Nine-Hole Women’s Count Only The Best Two Holes and One Worst Hole Tournament at Payson Golf Club on Thursday, Sept. 3.

Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com

Recommended for you