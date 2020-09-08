Valerie Firmin and Betsy Schatz tied with scores of 17 in the Payson Niners Nine-Hole Women’s Count Only The Best Two Holes and One Worst Hole Tournament at Payson Golf Club on Thursday, Sept. 3.
Firmin, Schatz tie for first in Payson Niners action
- by Keith Morris Roundup Sports Editor
-
-
- 1 min to read
Keith Morris
