Valerie Firmin shot 21 to edge Jan Moore (22) and win the Payson Niners Women’s Nine-Hole Golf Odd Holes 1/2 Handicap game at Payson Golf Club on July 8.
Firmin was also closest to the pin on #8 (17 feet 7 1/4 inches).
Updated: July 14, 2021 @ 3:51 am
