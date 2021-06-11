Thirty-two slowpitch softball teams will converge on Payson for the Fourth Annual Payson Invitational on June 19-20.
The tournament is part of the Payson Summer Series, which benefits local veterans. The other tournaments in the series are Beat the Heat set for July 31-Aug. 1 and Home Runs for Vets set for Sept. 18-19.
The Payson Invitational features 12 co-ed teams, 10 men’s teams and 10 women’s teams.
Games will be played at Rumsey Fields 1 and 2, Randy Johnson Hall of Fame Field and D-backs Legends Field (formerly Kiwanis East and West).
The men’s and women’s division take place on June 19 and the co-ed tournament on June 20.
Local veteran and softball advocate Joshua Lyon started the series. He’s looking for volunteers to run the scoreboards. Anyone interested in volunteering can call Lyon at 509-999-3556.