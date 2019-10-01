Fitzhugh, Paine lead harriers
Jacob Fitzhugh (17:33.46) finished 76th among 513 finishers in the Small School Varsity Boys Race to lead Payson’s boys cross country team in the Nike Desert Twilight Festival of Race at the Grande Sports Compex on Friday.
Matthew Kester (20:20.5) 92nd among 382 finishers in the Small School Open Boys Race. Justin Keegan (22:18.2) and Michael Cline (29:39.0) also competed in that race.
In the Small School Varsity Girls Race featuring 410 finishers, Winnie Paine finished 91st in 21:57.58 to lead Payson’s girls team, followed by teammates McKenzie Ball (22:46.32), Lydia Schouten (24:27.83) and Abby Long (28:21.59).