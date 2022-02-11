Ask Jacob Spear how many Payson wrestlers he expects to finish in the top four in Saturday’s Division 3 Section 2 Tournament at Poston Butte and he’ll give the answer all Longhorns want to hear.
“I believe we have a shot at qualifying all of our wrestlers for state,” he said. “When every single wrestler on our team comes with their head right, they beat tough opponents, so if they all come ready to go, they will all qualify.”
The top four at each of the 14 weights in the 12-team section tournament advance to the Division 3 state tournament at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix on Feb. 17-19.
The Longhorns sent eight wrestlers to state from the section tournament held at Wilson Dome a year ago. It was the most Payson wrestlers to qualify for state since 12 went in 2014.
It’ll be difficult to get a dozen through again, with only 11 or 12 expected to compete, but the first-year head coach wouldn’t be shocked if they pushed every Longhorn who takes the mat to state.
Several Longhorns stand out as favorites to survive the weekend to wrestle again. The five returning qualifiers from a year ago top the list.
Payson’s top contenders include defending 182-pound state champion Travis Christianson. The senior is 45-3 at 190 pounds as he looks to qualify for the third time and become Payson’s 13th two-time state champ and the first in 15 years. The last Longhorn to claim multiple state crowns was Porter Wilbanks in 2006 and 2007.
Christianson was the only returning Longhorn to win a state medal a year ago when he claimed just Payson’s second individual title in eight years and first since Dylan Keeney’s 2017 crown.
He’ll have to contend with Gilbert ALA’s Bric Jobe to claim his second section title. Jobe beat Christianson in overtime in the only meeting between the two this season.
“It was a close match and he has a strategy against him the next time they wrestle, so he is set,” Spear said.
Whether he wins the section championship or finishes second or lower, he’ll likely move onto state, where he’s likely run into Chino Valley’s Dakota McMains. They’ve battled three times this season, with Christianson winning twice.
Those kinds of battles leave Christianson prepared for battle with everything on the line.
“Travis is ready to go,” Spear said.
Looking to reach state for the second time are: seniors Jacob Corbin Roberts and Toby Gressley and juniors Sal Sellis and Jimmy Johnson.
Toby Gressley is 34-12 at 144 after qualifying at 138 as a junior and Johnson is 32-14 at 215 after qualifying at 285 as a sophomore. Sellis is 26-11 at 175 after qualifying at 195 as a sophomore.
Roberts is 17-16 at 132 after qualifying at the same weight as a junior.
Junior Ayden Ormand is 16-11 at 150 after missing earning a state berth by one win at 152 in last year’s section tournament.
Junior Caleb Osier (285) is 21-15 at 285.
Also competing for Payson on Saturday are: senior Adrian Zeferino (21-20) at 157, junior Carlos Rodriguez (14-3) at 165, sophomore Levi Herrera at 138 and freshman Henry Winston at 120.
Hunter Bramlet (18-17) will wrestle at 106 if he’s healthy enough. The sophomore is dealing with an injury.
Spear has been impressed with the focus and determination he’s seen from the Longhorns this season.
“We have lots of room for improvement, but we have beaten some teams this year that we generally lose to,” he said. “That’s all due to the wrestlers pushing each other in the (practice) room. They are the kind of kids that when they are so tired from conditioning that they ask for one more sprint. As a coach, it is easy when the wrestlers are all good young men that go to the room to work hard and don’t make excuses.”
He thanked all the coaches on his staff who helped him.
“As a head coach, I have so much to learn, but I couldn’t have done it without my amazing coaching staff,” he said.
“Colton Ludtke does a great job connecting with the kids and keeping them excited about the sport. He was always available to help the team and the coaches when we needed it.
“Bryan Burke has been great in helping me with routines as well as lots of background work that goes into coaching. I have had volunteer coaches that have been great, as well.
“Brendan Macnab and Rich Ormand have been there almost every day. Coach Eckhardt has come in multiple times, as well. And Cliff Hogue has helped so much with middle school wrestling.”
Spear also thanked parents and families, the booster club, the MHA, Mogollon Sporting Association and RVN3. Their support helped them get new uniforms and equipment.
The 12 teams in the section also include Apache Junction, Blue Ridge, Combs, Eastmark, Poston Butte, San Tan Foothills, Show Low, Snowflake and the three American Leadership Academies located in Gilbert North, Ironwood and Queen Creek.