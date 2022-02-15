Jimmy Johnson wrestles Ironwood American Leadership Academy’s Jason Colegrove at Wilson Dome on Jan. 12, 2022. Johnson got the pin. The junior finished third in Saturday’s section tournament at 215 to qualify for the state tournament for the second time.
Five Payson wrestlers qualified for the Division 3 state tournament by finishing among the top four in the Div. 3 Section 2 tournament at Poston Butte on Saturday.
Travis Christianson finished second at 190. Jacob Corbin Roberts (132), Sal Sellis (175) and Jimmy Johnson (215) all placed third. Caleb Osier finished fourth at 285.
Christianson went 2-1, losing 6-3 in the title match against Gilbert American Leadership Academy junior Bric Jobe (32-1).
Christianson, Payson’s senior defending state champion, pinned Combs’ Gael Jimenez in 33 seconds in the quarterfinals and posted a 10-0 major decision over Snowflake’s Bryce White in the semifinals to set up a rematch with Jobe. Jobe beat Christianson 4-2 in overtime in the other meeting between the two on Jan. 12 at Payson.
The state tournament is Thursday-Saturday at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix.
Christianson (49-4) faces Peoria senior Calvin Price (29-12) in the first round. If he wins he’ll take on either Canyon Del Oro junior Kayden Luke (15-3) or Thunderbird junior Eric Mejia Perez (17-15) in the quarterfinals. Chino Valley senior Dakota McMains (33-7) could await the winner in the semifinals. Christianson has gone 2-1 against McMains this season. Christianson beat McMains twice at the Marana Mountain View Duals, winning 8-0 in the dual match between the schools and then beating him by injury default in the title match the next day.
McMains then beat Christianson 8-6 in the Mile High Challenge semifinals in the most recent meeting between the two. Christianson’s other loss this season came in the third place match in that same tournament against Division 1 Mesa Mountain View junior Jarrett Huber (42-5) by pin.
If Christianson manages to reach the final again, Jobe could very well be his opponent.