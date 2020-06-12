Five Payson High School student-athletes have earned Academic All-American status.
Lance Beckner, Makenzie Brade, Trevor Cline, Jordan Harger and Raci Miranda.
To be eligible, a student must be selected to first or second team all-state for team sports, or be an individual state place winner in an individual sport at least once in their high school career. They must also have a GPA of 3.6 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
Beckner, Brade and Harger earned their honors for their performances on the Longhorns track team, Cline for his performance in football and Miranda for her play on the softball team.
Beckner, a senior, graduated with a 3.9 GPA, which ranked No. 7 in his class. He ran on Payson’s 4x100 meter relay team that finished seventh in the 3A state track meet his junior year.
Brade, a sophomore, has a 3.6 GPA. She ran on the Longhorns’ 4x100 relay that finished fourth in the 3A state track meet as a freshman.
Cline, a junior, has a 3.7 GPA. The quarterback was named to the 3A Football All-State First Team after leading the Longhorns to an 8-3 record last fall, their best record in 11 years.
Harger, a senior, has a 3.6 GPA and ranked No. 46 in his class. He ran on the Longhorns’ 4x100 relay that placed seventh in the 3A state track meet his junior season.
Miranda, has a 3.9 GPA. She earned 3A Softball All-State First Team accolades as a sophomore pitcher.
Contact the reporter at