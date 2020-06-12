Five Payson High School student-athletes have earned Academic All-American status.

Lance Beckner, Makenzie Brade, Trevor Cline, Jordan Harger and Raci Miranda.

To be eligible, a student must be selected to first or second team all-state for team sports, or be an individual state place winner in an individual sport at least once in their high school career. They must also have a GPA of 3.6 or higher on a 4.0 scale.

Beckner, Brade and Harger earned their honors for their performances on the Longhorns track team, Cline for his performance in football and Miranda for her play on the softball team.

Lance Bekner High Jump

Lance Beckner sported a 3.9 GPA, which ranked No. 7 in his class. The senior competed in multiple events on the PHS track team, including the 4x100 relay that finished seventh in the 2019 state meet.

Brade, a sophomore, has a 3.6 GPA. She ran on the Longhorns’ 4x100 relay that finished fourth in the 3A state track meet as a freshman.

Football Trevor Cline Scramble

Trevor Cline has a 3.7 GPA and earned first team all-state accolades after leading the Longhorns to an 8-3 record as a junior.

XC Boys

Jordan Harger (102), shown here in cross country, posted a 3.6 GPA and ran on Payson’s seventh-place 4x100 relay in the 2019 state meet.

Softball-Raci Miranda From Backstop

Raci Miranda sports a 3.9 GPA and earned first team all-state accolades as a sophomore in 2019.

