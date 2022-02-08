Payson wrapped up the wrestling regular season by going 3-1 at Wilson Dome on Wednesday, Feb. 2.
The Longhorns beat Apache Junction 54-18, Queen Creek American Leadership Academy 42-34 and San Tan Foothills 46-36 before losing to Poston Butte 55-24.
The Longhorns honored their seniors — Travis Christianson, Toby Gressley, Jacob Corbin Roberts and Adrian Zeferino — before the final match against Poston Butte.
Payson’s four wins against Poston Butte all came by pin from Roberts at 138, Toby Gressley at 144, Sal Sellis at 175 and Christianson at 190.
Roberts went 4-0 with three pins, Toby Gressley went 4-0 with three pins. Sellis went 4-0 and Christianson went 4-0 with four pins. Ayden Ormand went 3-0 at 150. D Gressley went 3-1 with two pins at 132.
Caleb Osier went 3-1 at 285. His only loss came in a tight 6-5 decision against Poston Butte.
Forfeits cost the Longhorns against Poston Butte. Payson lost five weights by forfeit — 106, 113, 120, 165 and 215.
Payson was competitive in the nine weights contested against Poston Butte, winning four of them, all by pin.
Of Poston Butte’s five matches won, three were by pin, one by a decision and one by a major decision.
The Longhorns missed Jimmy Johnson at 215. He didn’t wrestle at all for health reasons.
The Longhorns compete in the Division 3 Section 2 Tournament at Poston Butte on Saturday, Feb. 12. The top four placers at each weight qualify for the Division 3 state tournament at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Feb. 17-19.