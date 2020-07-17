The Town of Payson’s Flag Football League Camp Day is Saturday at Rumsey Park.
The fee is $40 and any child not registered may sign up on Saturday or parents can register at paysonrimcountry.com/youthprograms or stop by the Payson Parks, Recreation and Tourism office at 1000 W. Country Club Drive at Green Valley Park.
The sign up fee includes a jersey, a mouth guard. Flag belts will be provided for each game.
Children between the ages of 5 and 12 as of July 29 are eligible to participate in the non-contact league that teaches basic fundamental skills of football and eliminates all forms of blocking and tackling.
Saturday’s schedule begins with 5-6 year olds from 9-9:45 a.m., 7-8 year olds from 10-10:45 and 9-12 year olds from 11-11:45 a.m.
Games for those ages 5-6 and 9-12 will be held on Monday and Wednesday evenings. Games for 7-8 year olds will be played on Tuesday and Thursday evenings. The game schedule may be changed based on registration numbers.