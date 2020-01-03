Payson’s best football season in 11 years and another strong performance for the baseball team highlighted the 2019 calendar year for Payson High varsity sports.
Here’s a brief look at what we see as the top stories of 2019 for the Longhorns.
Football
It’s fitting that the 2010s decade closed with Payson’s best football performance in a decade.
The Longhorns went 8-3, two more victories than any other Payson team produced in 11 years. They claimed their first 3A East championship since 2008 and made the playoffs for the first time since 2016.
They finished in a three-way tie for first in the region with Blue Ridge and Snowflake and won the tiebreakers.
Among the highlights was a thrilling overtime win over longtime nemesis Snowflake and its first win over Show Low in 11 years.
Quarterback/safety Trevor Cline and wide receiver/safety/kick returner/punter Jesse Conway led the way. Both earned 3A First Team All-State recognition and were among nine Longhorns who made the All-3A East First Team. Cline was voted 3A East Offensive Player of the Year. Bryan Burke was voted 3A East Coach of the Year.
Despite their 8-2 record, which included the comeback win over a Snowflake team that wound up No. 4, the Longhorns entered the playoffs as the No. 15 seed and lost their first-round game at No. 2 Queen Creek American Leadership Academy. The Patriots went on to win the state championship.
Baseball
Payson went 9-1 in winning its second outright 3A East championship in three years.
The Longhorns finished in a three-way tie for the title in 2018 and technically finished second on the tiebreaking formula that gave Holbrook the title based on a 3-1 record against Payson and Show Low. The Roadrunners won both games against Show Low, while Payson split its games with both teams.
Payson earned the No. 3 seed for the 3A state tournament in 2019 and lost to No. 14 Fountain Hills 11-2 in the round of 16. The Longhorns (19-8, 15-3 power points) swept a doubleheader from the Falcons during the regular season.
They continued their strong 3A East run despite an injury to ace pitcher Kevin Cerna that kept him off the mound in the final weeks of the season.
A trio of Longhorns — senior catcher RJ Butler, junior outfielder Jesse Conway and junior pitcher-third baseman River Phillips — earned First Team All-3A East honors. Four other Longhorns were also recognized on the all-region team.
Brian Young was voted 3A East Coach of the Year after guiding the Longhorns to a state tournament berth for the seventh time in his seven seasons as head coach. Payson is 122-77-2 under Young, including 9-7 in state tournament games.
Softball
Perhaps the most impressive streak of the decade, and one of the most impressive streaks of any decade by any Payson High team, is the softball team’s string of state tournament berths after a young squad reached the postseason for a 10th straight season.
Curtis Johnson’s Longhorns (20-9 overall) contended for the 3A East title, finishing 7-3 and one game back of champion Winslow. They split two games with the Bulldogs.
Raci Miranda was a key reason for the strong campaign. The sophomore was voted 3A East Player of the Year and First Team All-State. She finished with the second-most strikeouts in program history, although that’s based only on records available from 2010-19, which includes most of the best seasons in program history.
She went 19-7 with a 2.53 ERA and 260 strikeouts in 169 innings. Arissa Paulson had 375 strikeouts in 2015. She also hit .468 with 28 RBIs and 26 runs.
She was one of three Longhorns to make the All-3A East First Team along with junior catcher Chanci Landress and senior first baseman Mercedes Miranda. Seven Longhorns were recognized on the all-region team.
Track
Payson’s girls team finished 10th with 31 points and the boys 12th with 20.5 in the Division 3 state track meet.
The Longhorns won eight medals — five girls and three boys. It’s 11 medals if you count four for the girls fourth place showing in the 4x100, as coach Jonathan Ball does.
Ball said it’s the most medals any of his teams have won in the nine seasons since the AIA switched to divisions in 2011.
Seniors led the way.
Meredith Kiekintveld and Savanna White both won two individual medals and also ran on the 4x100 relay. Kiekintveld finished second in her bid to repeat as the 300-meter hurdles champion. She topped her time in winning last year but her 45.87 time left her 1/100th of a second back of Flagstaff Coconino’s Woodlyn Smith. Kiekintveld placed fourth in the 100 hurdles.
Savanna White finished third in the discus (112-4) and fourth in the shot put (33-2.75).
White and Kiekintveld ran with freshman MaKenzie Brade and senior Hannah Goldman on the fourth place 4x100 relay (51.19).
Senior Brock Davis finished second (39.84) in the boys 300 hurdles and fourth (15.53) in the 110 hurdles. Senior Luis Diaz finished fourth in the boys discus (141-4).
Raegen Ashby
Raegen Ashby capped a stellar prep volleyball and girls basketball career by becoming the first PHS graduate to earn a volleyball scholarship from a Division I school (Southern Utah University).
The 6-foot-3 middle hitter was a two-time All-3A East First Team volleyball player, who was voted region Offensive Player of the Year as a senior.
In basketball, she was a two-time All-3A East First Team honoree, who earned region Offensive Player of the Year accolades as a junior.
Golf
The golf team qualified for the state tournament for a third straight year and finished 13th. Rayce Mathews tied for ninth, the best showing of his four state tournament appearances. He led Section 1 in average for a fourth straight season.
Sophomore Colton Justice also qualified individually.
Wrestling
Sophomore Soto Sellis finished fifth in the Division 3 state wrestling tournament at 195 pounds. He finished 47-16 for the year. He was one of three Longhorns to qualify for the state tournament along with junior Ely Keeney (126) and freshman Travis Christianson (182).
The highlight of the season for Keeney came in Payson’s Tim Van Horn Tournament, where he went 6-0 to win his first tournament crown and claim the Tim Van Horn Award, which goes to the wrestler who demonstrates the qualities of perseverance, grit, a willingness to meet all challenges, and represents the values the late PHS wrestling program supporter passed on to everyone he met. He’s the first Longhorn to win the award or a title in the tournament since Dylan Keeney, who also won both in the 2016-17 season.
Volleyball
No. 23 Payson upset No. 10 Queen Creek American Leadership Academy 3-0 in a play-in game to advance to the Division 3 state volleyball tournament. The Longhorns also upset No. 8 Show Low during the regular season.