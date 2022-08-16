SCG-Sarnowski

A Payson player kicks the ball during a joint practice between the Longhorns and Ironwood American Leadership Academy on July 21.

 Keith Morris/Roundup

Welcome to the show.

Fall sports kick off this week for Payson High School student-athletes with Friday’s football game at Blue Ridge and the first home tournament the girls soccer team has hosted in records available to the Roundup. The Rim Country Shootout is Friday and Saturday at Rumsey Park. Payson opens at 8 a.m. on Friday against Blue Ridge and faces St. Johns at 2 p.m. The Horns take on Round Valley at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com

Tags

Recommended for you