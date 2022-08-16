Fall sports kick off this week for Payson High School student-athletes with Friday’s football game at Blue Ridge and the first home tournament the girls soccer team has hosted in records available to the Roundup. The Rim Country Shootout is Friday and Saturday at Rumsey Park. Payson opens at 8 a.m. on Friday against Blue Ridge and faces St. Johns at 2 p.m. The Horns take on Round Valley at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.
The boys soccer team opens at Flagstaff Northland Prep on Aug. 23.
The volleyball teams open at home against Phoenix Northwest Christian at Wilson Dome on Aug. 30, then closes a smashing opening week by hosting the Payson Longhorns Invitational on Sept. 2-3.
The swim club opens at Flagstaff on Sept. 1. The Longhorns don’t have a home pool to host meets in and will only swim in away meets once again.
The cross country team hosts the Payson Invitational on Sept. 7.
Christianson winsPaul Christianson fired a net 66 to win the A Flight in the Payson Men’s Golf Association Low Net Tournament at Payson Golf Club on Wednesday, Aug. 10. He fired a gross 69.
Gary Cordell finished second with a net 71 and Lou Maganiello third with 72.
Mike Valentiner won the B Flight with a 68 score, with Chuck Dodd (71) and Mike Anderson (74) finishing second and third, respectively.
Bob Parkinson’s 69 won the C Flight. Rod Emerald (73) and Ron Fischer (75) rounded out the top three.
John Naughton won the D Flight with 68, with Gary Vaplon (71) and Herb Sherman (74) finishing second and third, respectively.
Chuck Carrier had the longest putt, finding the cup from 17 feet 9 inches on #18.
Closest-to-the-pin winners included: Larry Smith on both #2 (26-½) and #14 (3-10½), Alex Armenta (#8, 33-8) and Gary Vaplon (#17, 8-0).