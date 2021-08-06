High school football practice officially kicked off on Monday.
Like normal.
After a 2020 season delayed, shortened by COVID-19 precautions, that’s something.
It remains to be seen if teams will be able to complete full schedules as the pandemic remains a concern with the Delta variant raging in many areas of the country. But vaccines have greatly reduced hospitalizations and deaths among the vaccinated, making this a much different atmosphere than a year ago.
And so there the Longhorns were following the first day of school, sweating under the hot summer sun.
But it’s not like this is the first time many of them have been focused on football. No, many of them have been attending open weightlifting sessions, 7-on-7 passing games and big man challenges.
And there was a weeklong camp.
That was all to get here, to the start of football season.
Today marks five days of official practice.
And the season really kicks off three weeks from today with the first game of the season at home against Chino Valley on Aug. 27.
Volleyball
The Longhorns open the volleyball schedule at Camp Verde on Aug. 31, with the home opener two days later on Sept. 2 against Fountain Hills.
The schedule features two tournaments, the Payson Invitational on Sept. 17 and the Florence Gopher Get Down on Oct. 15-16.
Boys soccer
A Payson boys soccer team loaded with talent and experience opens what could be a special season at home against Holbrook on Sept. 1. The schedule features 12 regular-season games and the Show Low Invitational.
Girls soccer
The girls soccer team opens at St. Johns on Aug. 31 before playing its first home game against Holbrook on Sept. 2.
The schedule includes the Show Low Invitational on Sept. 10-11.
Cross country
The first competition on the Payson cross country schedule posted at athletic.net is the Chandler Invitational on Sept. 4.
Swim club
Payson’s swim club has two meets on the schedule posted at azpreps365.com, Sept. 16 at Flagstaff and Oct. 14 at Sedona.