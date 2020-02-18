Former Payson resident Brady Ellison made history as the first recurve archer to score a perfect 900 at The Vegas Shoot in Las Vegas on Feb. 9.
Ellison, who now lives in Globe, is a three-time Olympic medal winner.
He was perfect on 30 arrows each day for three days. So he hit the 10-ring 90 times out of 90 attempts.
“This is my biggest accomplishment in archery,” Ellison said in a story posted by USA Archery News.
It’s just the latest in a career of big accomplishments for Ellison.
His performance earned him the Recurve Male Championship and a $10,000 prize.
The No. 1 ranked archer in the world holds the indoor and outdoor world records and has won more World Cup Finals Championships than anyone in history.
Ellison is now eyeing the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.
He grew up in Payson, attending Payson Elementary and Rim Country Middle School before his family moved to Glendale. Ellison is the grandson of Payson residents Alesha and John Calderwood.