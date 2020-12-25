Four Longhorns earned recognition on the All-2A Central Girls Soccer team.
Senior Emma Paine and junior Kaydence Johnson made the second team in voting by coaches and senior Ruby Bainori and freshman Chloe Hancock were honorable mention.
Payson went 3-11 overall and 2-4 and finished fourth among five teams in the 2A Central. The three victories matched last year’s total and represents the most triumphs for the Longhorns in at least the last eight seasons according to records posted at azpreps365.com.
No teams won more than two games in that period before last year.
Emma Paine
Paine played her role as a midfielder well.
“Sometimes it was easy to miss or forget how well Emma was doing, because she would do her job so well,” Payson head coach David Cluff said.
“Playing midfield well often means sacrificing to help others shine. She helped cover defensively for our younger players so we didn’t end up as exposed. Offensively she moved the ball quickly to other players. Definitely covered the most distance on the field, a small testament to her work rate, and how much she did to be there to help the rest of the team.”
Kaydence Johnson
“Kaydee is a fantastic goalkeeper,” Cluff said. “She kept us in a lot of games that we otherwise wouldn’t have had a chance in.
“She would have helped improve most any team in the conference, hence her selection to all region.”
Ruby Bainori
Bainori came up big on defense.
“Ruby is a veteran defender with a great knack for stopping forwards, and a tremendous amount of grit,” Cluff said. “She played an important role in leading the back line and helping pull us through tough games where we were behind and most others would have or did give up.”
Chloe Hancock
Hancock, a midfielder, stood out on an offense that was shut out 10 times in 14 games. She led the Longhorns with five goals.
“I’m not certain, but I’d venture that she was one of the higher scoring freshmen in the conference, as well,” Cluff said. “I’d say a large portion of her success was down to her determination to learn and improve.
“She put in more time outside of practice than anyone else on our team practicing skills, and studying tactics, and it showed in what she was able to do.”
Northland Prep rules
Flagstaff Northland Prep went 14-0 in winning the state championship this season. The Spartans were 4-0 in winning the 2A Central title. They swept the top region awards as Mia Blair was player of the year, Kiarra Hovis was voted offensive player of the year, Payten Schmidt defensive player of the year and Keith Hovis and Michael Blair co-coaches of the year.