A coach talking about paddling his boss’ behind was just one small part of a memorable night as Payson High School enshrined four individuals and a team into the PHS Athletics Hall of Fame.
Lura Goldman Ryden, Hunter Walden, Amberlyn White Power, Bryan Zumbro and the 2001 golf team that claimed the lone state championship in program history were all inducted in the annual banquet at Mazatzal Hotel & Casino on Saturday, Sept. 10.
That golf team featured Jeff Higgins, Billy Hoyt, Brandan Kelley, Kyle Kent, Tyson McKee and Tyler Shrum. Bret Morse was the head coach.
The funniest moment of the night came as former PHS wrestling coach Dennis Pirch spoke with former PHS Athletic Director and coach Tom Meck to introduce the keynote speaker, Gila County Schools Superintendent Roy Sandoval. Sandoval is the former PHS principal and a 1977 PHS graduate. He told a story of how he paddled a student named Roy Sandoval.
“I’m probably the only guy to paddle his boss’ butt,” Pirch said to lots of laughter. “I don’t know what he did, but he deserved it.”
Sandoval protested that take on the situation as he began his speech.
“I never deserved a butt beating,” he said to more laughter. “They stretch the truth sometimes. Some kids hung a moon out the back of the bus and Tommy might have said it was me.
“I’m pretty sure one of the athletes in the back of bus was Teddy (Pettet),” Sandoval said of his former teammate, drawing more laughter.
Sandoval talked about the significant influence coaches can have on the lives of students.
“Some say teachers are the most powerful influence on a child, other than their parents,” Sandoval said.
“I say, yes they do, but there’s something more powerful than a teacher and that’s a teacher who coaches, as well. Coaches make an indelible imprint.
“They hauled us around in the summer to wrestling camps, baseball camps, football camps in Tommy’s Impala. They were staying at the house. They were with us all the time. In the classroom they taught math, history, economics. They were everywhere. They disciplined us when we needed it. I never did.”
That drew more laughter.
And they offered encouragement.
“The words of a coach change lives forever either positively or negatively,” he said. “You never know, no matter how short the interaction is, how it might change the trajectory of that person’s life (positively or negatively). My coaches changed the trajectory of my life. I wouldn’t be here without them. It’s a long-term deal. They still touch base with me, encourage me, find ways to make me a better person.”
He added, “We want those people in our community. That’s what athletics can do for students.”
Some of the same boys who helped the 1998 football team win state, also went on to help the baseball team win it all the following spring.
And he talked about the effect the 2008 state championship football team had on the school’s student body. The boys basketball team reached the title game in both 2007 and 2008 with some of the same boys. He said a survey in spring 2009 showed 86% of PHS students were involved in extracurricular activities.
“It creates momentum,” he said of a state championship. “Statistics show that when under the auspices of a coach or counselor, they become better students.
“Coaches and athletes can change the face of an entire community then they can go out and change the world. And it starts with the power a coach has on an athlete.”
Rim Country Middle School Dean of Students and Athletic Coordinator Jake Swartwood served as master of ceremonies and kept the program running at a smooth and brisk pace.
“Never let go of the mic,” an event official said of the game plan for the event after last year’s went long when an inductee talked for an extended time.
They altered the format this year, with Swartwood asking each inductee three or four chosen questions from a list of seven options. Not only did that help the night go smoothly and quickly, it also relieved the inductees of the stress and pressure of a speech where they might forget to thank someone. One of the questions was, who were some of the most influential or supportive people in your life?
Hunter Walden starred in football, basketball and baseball from 1995-1999. He was presented by PHS football offensive coordinator Curt LeBlanc.
Walden’s response to another question, he selected, mind you, was one of the night’s most memorable.
“What advice do you have for young athletes today,” Swartwood said.
“Well, looking at this crowd, there aren’t any young athletes here, so forget that one,” Walden said to laughter from the approximately 130 people sitting at tables.
Dan Reid presented Lura Goldman Ryden, who excelled in volleyball, basketball and track from 1988-91.
Amberlyn White Power starred in volleyball, basketball, softball and track from 1994-1998. Reid also presented her.
Bryan Zumbro earned enshrinement for his play in football, basketball and baseball from 1996-2000. Teddy Pettet presented him.
One of the most poignant moments came during the 2001 golf team induction. Morse called his mother, Linda, to the edge of the stage to accept the plaque for his late father, Denny Morse, and his role as the team’s assistant coach. Denny died several months ago.
“My assistant coach, my dad, he would have loved to be here,” Bret Morse said trying to hold back the tears.
Tyson Mckee, Brandon Kelly, Jeff Higgins and Billy Hoyt joined him on stage.
PHS Athletic Director Ryan Scherling opened the evening by briefly highlighting the ongoing project to replace aging scoreboards for softball, baseball, football, basketball and eventually volleyball and the recent installation of a new floor and score table in Wilson Dome, crediting nonprofits MHA, Mogollon Sporting Association, RVN3, Banner Health and a large donation from Chapman Auto Group for its large donation to fund the new scoreboards. He also talked about the plan to convert the high school football field to (artificial) field turf in the next few years.
He presented Banner Health Payson CEO Hoyt Skabelund with the Community Member of the Year award.