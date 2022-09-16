Hall-Brent Morse Hand Plaque to Mother Linda Morse

Bret Morse hands the plaque for his late father, Denny Morse, to his mother, Linda Morse, during the PHS Athletics Hall of Fame Banquet at Mazatzal Hotel & Casino on Sept. 10. Bret served as head coach and Denny as assistant coach of the 2001 PHS golf team that was inducted into the HOF. Visit payson.com and click on the multimedia tab for all the photos.

 Keith Morris/Roundup

A coach talking about paddling his boss’ behind was just one small part of a memorable night as Payson High School enshrined four individuals and a team into the PHS Athletics Hall of Fame.

Lura Goldman Ryden, Hunter Walden, Amberlyn White Power, Bryan Zumbro and the 2001 golf team that claimed the lone state championship in program history were all inducted in the annual banquet at Mazatzal Hotel & Casino on Saturday, Sept. 10.

Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com

Tags

Recommended for you