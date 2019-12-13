Four Longhorns were recognized on the All-2A Central Girls Soccer Team in voting by coaches.
Junior Autumn Lynch was voted to the second team and senior Sage Matthews, junior Stephanie Felix and sophomore Kaydence Johnson were honorable mentions.
Lynch was also honorable mention all-state.
Lynch, a forward, led the Longhorns in goals this season.
“Autumn was willing to work hard in practice to become better at running and breakaways,” said first-year Payson coach Nathan Stoelk.
Matthews was a defensive leader at sweeper.
“Sage did a great job of communicating as well as being a wall and blocking hard balls with her stomach,” Stoelk said.
Felix played a wing-back position.
“Stephanie was always hustling and throwing the ball in bounds right away to play,” her coach said. “She also had a great long shot, even though she was in a primarily defensive position, she scored a couple of goals.”
Johnson was a leader with her play as the team’s goalkeeper.
“Kaydence was amazing at her position,” Stoelk said. “She stepped up, led and mentored the other girls to be goalie for the JV team.”