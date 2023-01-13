Mckenzie Sarnowski looks for a teammate to pass to during Payson's win over Coolidge on Dec. 14, 2022. The Longhorns were off to a strong start heading into 3A East play, earning the #12 ranking in 3A.
OK, everyone has returned to action following the Christmas break and the basketball season really kicked into high gear with all schools involved in region play.
In girls basketball, four area schools ranked in the top 12 in the Tuesday, Jan. 10 3A rankings.
Alchesay was at #5, Blue Ridge #6, Show Low #10 and Payson #12.
Meanwhile, St. Johns stood at #5 in Tuesday’s 2A rankings and Dishchii’bikoh #10 in 1A.
Alchesay (7-3 ranking games) rebounded from a 52-37 loss against #14 Window Rock on Jan. 6 to win 56-47 at #7 Tuba City on Jan. 7. The Falcons play at #13 Page on Saturday and at #16 Winslow on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
Blue Ridge (3-1 ranking games entering Tuesday’s game at Holbrook) won 61-59 at home against Ganado on Jan. 6. The Yellow Jackets play at Pima on Saturday night before returning to 3A East play at home against Payson on Monday, Jan. 19. Pima, ranked #3 in 2A, is 15-1 overall with the Roughriders’ only loss coming against Alchesay in the Round Valley Shootout.
Show Low (12-6 overall, 6-3 ranking games entering Tuesday, Jan. 10) played at Payson in the 3A East opener for both teams on Tuesday, Jan. 10. It’s a familiar location for the Cougars, when went 5-0 in the Longhorn Winter Stampede at Payson on December 16-17.
The Cougars were coming off a 52-45 loss at #15 Thatcher on January 7. Show Low hosts Holbrook on Friday, Jan. 13, while the Longhorns host Snowflake.
St. Johns (14-6 overall, 7-1 ranking games) has stormed into the 2023 portion of the schedule with wins over Pinon, Many Farms and Sanders Valley entering a Wednesday, Jan. 11 game at Round Valley. The #5 Redskins host #2 Phoenix Country Day team at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14. The Redskins then play at Mogollon on Thursday, Jan. 19.
Dishchii’bikoh (4-2 ranking games) opened the 2023 portion of the schedule with losses to Fort Thomas and St. Michael but looked to get back on track with home 1A Copper Region games against Joseph City on Tuesday, Jan. 10 and Hayden on Thursday, Jan. 12 and at Superior on Friday, Jan. 13 before play at Mogollon on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
BOYS
Holbrook, Snowflake and Blue Ridge are off to strong starts in 3A boys basketball. No. 4 Holbrook’s lone setback came at #1 Chandler Valley Christian 81-50 on January 7.
The Roadrunners (14-3 overall entering a Tuesday, Jan. 10 game vs. #8 Blue Ridge (9-3 overall entering Tuesday, Jan. 10) plays at Show Low tonight.
No. 12 (Jan. 10 ranking) Snowflake plays at Payson tonight. The Lobos lost 56-41 at Pima (13-2 overall, 8-0 ranking games), which is ranked #1 in 2A before beating St. David at home 62-52 on Saturday, Jan. 7. St. David is 11-1 and ranked #4 in 1A.
Mogollon was #5 in the Tuesday’s 1A boys basketball rankings at 5-2. The Mustangs look to get back in the win column tonight at Fort Thomas after falling 54-50 at Hayden in its first game in three weeks and 65-51 at home against North Valley Christian on Monday, Jan. 9.
Mogollon then faces four games in five days all at home - Cibecue Dishchii’bikoh on Tuesday, Jan. 17, St. Johns on Thursday, Jan. 19, Valley Lutheran on Friday, Jan. 20 and Hayden on Saturday, Jan. 21.