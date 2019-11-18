Payson’s best football season in 11 years didn’t go unnoticed by 3A East coaches.
The Longhorns (8-3), who tied Snowflake and Blue Ridge for first place in the region with a 4-1 record and won the title on tiebreakers, were well represented on the All-3A East Football Team in voting by coaches.
Nine Longhorns were named to the 29-member first team.
Trevor Cline (Off. Utility/Flex Player), Jesse Conway (WR/KR), Trevor Flores (DB), Connor Faust (DL), Kyle Shepard (Def. Utility/Flex Player), Porter Flake (LB), Soto Sellis (OL), Will Howell (OL) and Mike Dominguez (K) made the first team.
Quarterback Trevor Cline was voted 3A East Offensive Player of the Year. Conway was named to the first team at both receiver and kick returner.
Payson’s Bryan Burke was voted 3A East Coach of the Year.
Porter Flake was also one of three Longhorns voted to the second team for his play at tight end. Travis Christianson (LB) and James Watson (DL) joined him on the second team.
Four Longhorns — Marques Alcorta (RB), Faust (OL), Cyrus Krieger (DL) and Jojo Ortiz (DB) — were honorable mention.
Snowflake had six make the first team and Blue Ridge four, including Region Player of the Year PJ London. Show Low’s Cal Fawcett was voted Region Defensive Player of the Year.