The 17th Annual Let’s Talk Fishin’ Kids Fishing Festival is set for 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, April 29 at Green Valley Lake. Registration is required and kids fish for free and Let’s Talk Fishin is buying all registered kids between the ages of 10-17 a fishing license. Poles are free to use for the day with free bait. Kids get their fish weighed for free and get a photo with their fish. There will be food vendors, music and a free kids raffle.
The Payson Men’s Golf Association held it’s annual tournament where members pick a pro golfer and combine their net score in a nine-hole round at Payson Golf Club on April 5 with the pro’s 72-hole score at the Masters, held April 6-9.
Al Chittenden “partnered” with Scottie Scheffler to win the tournament with a 347 score (a net 63 for Chittenden and 284 for Scheffler).
Alex Armenta (70) selected Xander Schauffele (284) and finished second with 354. Terry Lindsey (79) and Patrick Cantlay (285) teamed to shoot 354 and tie Lou Manganiello (73) and Jordan Spieth (281) for third, Tim Ernst (71) and Scheffler finished fifth (355), Bill Mullins (72) and Scheffler took sixth (356) and Danny Harder (74) and Scheffler finished seventh (358).
Lindsey sank the longest putt, finding the cup from 15 feet 5 inches on No. 18.
Closest-to-the-pin winners included: Todd McCarthy (No. 2, also 15 feet 5 inches), Manganiello (No. 5, 19-0), Tim Jackson (No. 8, 13-1), Steve Thompson (No. 14, 4-1) and Herb Sherman (No. 17, 4-5).