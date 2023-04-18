Kids Fishing Festival

The 17th Annual Let’s Talk Fishin’ Kids Fishing Festival is set for 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, April 29 at Green Valley Lake. Registration is required and kids fish for free and Let’s Talk Fishin is buying all registered kids between the ages of 10-17 a fishing license. Poles are free to use for the day with free bait. Kids get their fish weighed for free and get a photo with their fish. There will be food vendors, music and a free kids raffle.

Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com

Recommended for you