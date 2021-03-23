Freshman Brinna Hall went 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBI to help power Payson to a 12-2 six-inning softball win over visiting Coolidge on Friday night, March 19.
Kayde Johnson also collected three hits, including a triple, and Rebekah Rice added two hits and two RBI to lead the 11-hit attack.
Raci Miranda scattered four hits and didn’t allow an earned run while striking out 15.
The Longhorns (2-0) were scheduled to play at Camp Verde on Monday, March 22 before returning home to host Holbrook in the 3A East opener at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23.