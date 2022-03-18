One game after a heartbreaking loss, Payson’s softball team did the celebrating on Monday night.
Bree Hall lined a 1-2 pitch for a one-out bases-loaded single to drive home her sister, Brinna, as the Longhorns beat visiting Chino Valley 13-12 on Monday night.
Just another wild game for the Horns.
Three days earlier, Payson scored six runs in the bottom of the seventh but stranded the tying run on third and the winning run on second in an 11-10 loss to Phoenix Northwest Christian.
“My blood pressure may be a little higher, but they pulled that game out,” said Payson coach Christina Burke. “I am so proud that my team was able to work hard and never give up and come out on top.
“This team plays well under pressure. They play at the same level whether they are up 17 or they are up one. That’s what’s so special about them.”
The Crusaders scored six runs in the top of the seventh.
The Longhorns watched another team erupt for a big top of the seventh on Monday as Chino Valley scored seven runs in the seventh to tie the score 12-12.
But Payson strung together four consecutive hits to get the walk-off victory.
The Longhorns pounded out 20 hits.
Chancie Deaton went 4-for-4 with a home run, a triple and four RBI. Ivy Woolwine doubled, tripled and singled. Brinna Hall reached five times with three hits and two walks. Bree Hall also had three hits. Hailey Bramlet had two hits and a walk, drilling a homer, and driving in three runs. Rayn Romero delivered two doubles and drove in two.
Woolwine struck out 11 Cougars in seven innings.
Payson 17, Camp Verde 0
Bree Hall blasted a pair of home runs to lead a 15-hit attack by the Longhorns in a 17-0 blowout win over visiting Camp Verde on Tuesday night.
Rayn Romero pitched a five-inning two-hit shutout. She struck out eight.
Bree Hall and Chancie Deaton both had three hits. Daisy Haught, Kaylee Boone and Romero all had two hits.
Payson didn’t have an error.
The game was the makeup of a game postponed by rain earlier this season.
Gracie Classic today-Sat.Payson hosts 14 other teams for the Gracie Haught Classic today and Saturday.
Games are set for three fields at Rumsey Park.
The tournament features three five-team pools. Payson opens with pool play against Sahuarita at 11:30 a.m. today at Randy Johnson Hall of Fame Field (Kiwanis East). The Longhorns play Apache Junction at 2 p.m. on the same field. They close pool play on Saturday, with games on D-Backs Legends Field (Kiwanis West) against Pusch Ridge at 8:30 a.m. and Safford at 11.
The other teams in the tournament include (Pool A): Santa Cruz, Miami, Fountain Hills, Show Low, Sunnyslope; and (Pool B) Benson, Camp Verde, Thatcher, Blue Ridge and Dobson.
Teams will be split into two brackets based on pool results. The first games in the six-team single-elimination Haught Bracket are set for 1 p.m. on Randy Johnson Hall of Fame Field and D-Backs Legends Field with the semifinals at 4 p.m. and the championship at 5:30 on D-Backs Legends Field.
The first game in the nine-team single-elimination Gracie Bracket is set for 1 p.m. on Rumsey 1 with the championship game at 7 p.m. on Randy Johnson Hall of Fame Field.
Food is available at the Gila Hogs food truck featuring breakfast, lunch and dinner.