“Esgar’s built different.”
That was the assessment from a youngster in the stands during one of Payson’s boys soccer games this season.
She was talking about Esgar Reyes.
And, yes, the Payson High junior is built different.
That’s been obvious since he joined the Longhorns for his sophomore season last year after years spent playing club soccer. You can’t help but notice him as he brings the ball up the field, leaving helpless defenders lying in his wake.
His coaches call him Little Angel because his older brother, Angel, played for the Longhorns before him.
But he’s too good to live in anyone’s shadow.
He’s like a surgeon with the ball, carving up the defense as he maneuvers down the field to beat one goalkeeper after another.
Yes, he’s like an emergency room (ER for his initials) surgeon.
You know, a doctor.
You can call him Doc.
Or you can just call him an all-stater.
Coaches voted Reyes to the 2A All-State First Team after he helped power Payson to its best season in six years this fall. He also earned 2A Central Offensive Player of the Year honors.
Seven Horns honored
He is one of seven Longhorns receiving some form of recognition. He was one of three Longhorns earning first team honors on the all-region team.
Junior Mike Dominguez and sophomore Ismael Urquiza joined him on the first team. Dominguez earned second team status on the all-state team. Urquiza was honorable mention all-state.
Senior Hunter Lee, freshman Jesus Hernandez and junior Easton Redford made the all-region second team. Freshman Ben Mengheni was honorable mention on the All-2A Central team.
Best season since 2014
A Payson team with just two seniors, neither of whom played on the team a year ago, finished second in the 2A Central with a 5-2 record. Chino Valley went 6-0 to win the region crown.
The Longhorns battled the Cougars in a 2-0 loss in the only meeting between the teams.
Payson went 10-4 overall this season and finished the season ranked No. 7 in 2A. The Longhorns qualified for the state tournament for the first time since 2014. They gave No. 2 Lakeside Blue Ridge all it wanted in a first-round game in the eight-team state tournament and lost 1-0. The Yellow Jackets won the state championship.
It was Blue Ridge’s closest game of the tournament. The Jackets beat Show Low 2-0 in the semifinals and No. 1 Chino Valley 4-0 in the title game.
It was just Payson’s second winning season since going 11-2 and reaching the 2014 state semifinals. The Longhorns hadn’t qualified for the state tournament since that season going 20-43 in that period. That included a 7-6 campaign in 2018 that wasn’t good enough to get them in the tournament.
Payson went 4-10 overall last year and finished sixth in the 2A East Region with a 2-6 record.
Need a championship coach
Chris Avakian’s 14-year run as Payson’s head coach ended after the season.
The team is in prime position for a state tournament run with only two players graduating.
Anyone who believes they can help the Longhorns reach their full potential can visit: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1AcFraQQdkd9RKCBOhNcuyGFxuw4P8QCnTh_2PBOmHbM/edit