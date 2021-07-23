Faith Haught had trouble keeping the disc in bounds early this season.
“In the first meet at Joseph City, Faith threw all three out of bounds, so she had no results,” said Payson High track and field coach Jonathan Ball.
“In a couple of other meets, she also threw all of them out of bounds. I don’t know if it was her release and releasing early, but it would go to the right. Kadie Tenney was one of our coaches this year and we told her to stand still (instead of spin) and she threw 105 feet inbound. That 105 qualified her for state with a stand still.”
That came at the Snowflake Last Chance Meet, the second-to-last meet of the season. She was running out of chances.
“She was throwing out of bounds and it wasn’t until the second-to-last meet at Snowflake that she qualified. At state, she was able to correct and throw all six in bounds. She never lost faith in herself, pardon the pun.”
But she never lost confidence.
“She always said to me, ‘Don’t worry coach, I got this,’” Ball said. “And she did after throwing all of them out of bounds in meets.”
Qualifying seemed to take the pressure off and helped her perform well at the end.
“It made her relax,” Ball said. “She threw 121 at Perry in the final meet then she dominated at state, it wasn’t even close.”
And a girl who struggled to land the disc inbounds all season closed her prep career at the top of the medal stand.
Haught won the Division 3 State Championship in the discus with a throw of 123 feet 7 inches — 7 feet 4 inches better than the second-place effort (116-3).
She also placed third in the shot put, an event she didn’t work on as much as the discus.
Now the 2021 PHS graduate plans to join the Villanova Women’s Track and Field Team. She’ll be one of the few Longhorns to continue their track careers at an NCAA Div. I school.
Haught leaves next month for her freshman year at Villanova University near Philadelphia, Pa. She’ll compete in discus, shot put and the hammer throw, an event that’ll be new to her.
But she’ll listen to her coaches and hope to compete with the best in the country over the next four years.
She’s been good at competing in her four years with Payson’s track and field team.
She’ll be just the fourth Longhorn under Ball to compete for a D-I track team, joining Maddie Nossek (ASU) and 2019 graduates Meredith Kiekintveld and Brock Davis, who are both at NAU.
“We’ve had three DI athletes in three years,” Ball said. “That’s kind of a big deal. It’s a big thing to be on a D-I track team.
Haught joins a Villanova Women’s Track and Field Program with a strong tradition.
She was always going to attend Villanova, whether she’s on the track team or not. But she certainly hopes to continue her athletic career on the biggest stage after such a strong final high school season.
Ball thinks Haught could have won two state discus titles if the 2020 high school track season hadn’t been canceled because of COVID-19 before the state meet.
“She was the biggest thrower in D3 at the time of shutdown last year, so I really think a state championship got stolen from her last year,” the coach said. “We still had eight more meets plus state where she could have had some big throws. Her junior year she got two (meets) in and this year I believe she had five.”
She came close to qualifying for state in the discus as a freshman and qualified as a sophomore. She didn’t place in her first state meet, but she gained valuable experience.
And she used that experience, and the disappointment of last year’s state meet cancellation to fuel her drive to the top of the medal stand this spring.
“She improved a lot,” Ball said. “She was about an 85-foot thrower freshman year and finished her career with a 123-foot throw. We you have 22 meets getting condensed into seven meets over two years, we would have seen some big throws from her. We’d see monster throws in practice but we just didn’t see it in meets. I’m hoping at Villanova they really work with her and she gets to showcase those big throws we saw in practice. And they won’t overlook the shot put.”
Haught’s 35 feet 10-inch shot put left her third in that event this year.
She attended a throw clinic before her sophomore year, which led to her training with a coach in the Valley. That meant regular drives back and forth.
“Faith’s work ethic is impressive,” Ball said. “She had to drive long distances to get there.”
He’s not surprised she dedicated herself to being the best thrower she could the last couple of years and got the chance to realize the dream of a state championship this year.
“Her freshman year she was close but didn’t qualify (for state),” Ball said. “That’s when she got the drive and said ‘Hey, I want to be good.’”
Ball said she’s one of the best throwers in school history.
“We’ve had some great throwers and Faith is in the top four in throwing in Payson High School history,” Ball said.