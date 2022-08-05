One young athlete that’ll have to wait another year to join the Payson High School Swim Club (story below) is Evan Fuller.
The Rim Country Middle School eighth grader has excelled in the pool since his family moved to Payson a few years ago.
And Little League.
The word football might have crossed his lips in a final answer that started with baseball and swimming.
It wouldn’t have four years ago.
But that was way back then when Evan’s family hadn’t moved to Payson.
When the family moved here, they discovered Payson’s public swimming pool, Taylor Pool.
“Well, want to give it a try?” asked his dad.
It didn’t take long to figure out that this kid had that something extra.
Talent.
And desire.
And he showed everyone that summer he joined the Payson Pikes summer swim team at Taylor Pool.
And the next.
That was three years ago before the town closed Taylor Pool and didn’t open in the summer of 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic hit, or the next two summers, saying the aging facility can’t be repaired adequately enough and the town can’t afford to operate it if it could.
Fuller hadn’t competed in the water until joining the Pikes as an 8-year-old in 2018. He won lots of races against other teams his only two summers with the team.
But he’s still swimming when and where he can.
He enjoyed a nice winter season, qualifying for the Arizona Age Group State Championships in Oro Valley in five different events. He was able to practice with a handful of others at Tonto Apache Pool under Lori Thompson’s coaching.
He didn’t know he’d like swimming or be all that good at it when he first dipped his toes into Taylor Pool four years ago.
“I realized I was really good at it, so I just kept going,” Fuller said.
He also loves baseball and plays some golf, but that shouldn’t prevent him from joining the PHS swim club next year since the club competes in the fall and those sports are held in the spring.
The Longhorns could use him next year since they’ve had just a handful in their two years of existence. Tamara Gressley started the club hoping to help kids both learn to swim and compete and grow as swimmers. Thompson took over last fall.
“It’s amazing he’s been able to continue to break his personal bests all along,” Thompson said of Fuller’s improvement during the winter. “That’s all we can really ask of the kids. He qualified for five events at state, which is amazing.”
After a “nervous” start competing in three events the first day of the state championships, he got his sea legs for the final two days, setting personal records in his remaining two events.
“You always want to beat your time and you always want to try to get first,” Fuller said.
Thompson is proud of Fuller and all the young swimmers she’s coached over the last couple of years.
“These kids have worked really hard and put in a lot of time,” she said. “They may not have some of the top facilities but they did great. All of the kids who swam for Payson did an awesome job this year and we’d love to see more kids with that opportunity.
“Swimming in the summer time and kids swimming on swim teams is such a great thing. We know that in colleges and universities, even in high school, the swim team will have the highest GPA. Those kids have a tendency to be the most dedicated and hardest working kids. And having kids learn to swim is so important.”
Fuller is still so young that he hasn’t decided just what he wants several years from now and after high school. But, for now, competitive swimming offers more benefits than just exercise.
“My goal is maybe a college scholarship,” Fuller said.
Taylor Pool opened the door for that kind of thinking for the young man.
But the only water going into the aging facility the last three summers are raindrops.