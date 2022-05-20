Hunter Stanfield called the triple jump “weird.”
But the Payson senior’s thoughts on the event have evolved.
It’s difficult to dislike something you excel at.
And you can safely say he does that.
Stanfield soared a career-best 45 feet 4 inches on his final attempt to win the boys triple jump in the Arizona Interscholastic Association Division 3 State Track and Field Championships at Mesa Community College on May 14.
“It definitely wasn’t my favorite event until I won state,” Stanfield said. “It was my least favorite event. I hated it.”
He hated it so much he didn’t bother competing in it when he qualified for last year’s state meet in it. He preferred the long jump. He qualified for state in both, as well as in the javelin, the past two years.
“Last year I didn’t really take it serious because I didn’t really like it,” he said. “But this year I took it a lot more serious.”
So why didn’t he like it?
“The whole thing with triple jump, like the whole technique, was just so weird,” he said. “I just never favored it, really. It’s three jumps and you have to jump as far as you can on all three and it’s just a really weird concept.
“To be honest, all year I kind of had like a mental (attitude about it).”
That’s changed.
“It’s definitely something I like a lot more now,” he said. “I won and I had been getting a lot more first and second place medals all year in the triple jump.”
Unlike last season, he competed in all three events in this year’s state meet, which was broken into three days — May 7, 10 and 14. It had been back-to-back days on Friday and Saturday.
He finished 19th in the javelin (122-8) on May 7.
Stanfield then enjoyed his best long jump meet of the season on May 10, finishing 15th (20-6).
“That was the first meet that I had three 20-foot jumps,” he said.
In the triple jump, Stanfield needed that PR on his final jump to tie Combs junior Hunter Clare. Stanfield finished first based on having a better second-best jump (44-7) than Clare (44-0).
“Hunter had four 44-0-plus jumps (out of six) and he was definitely the most consistent jumper on that day,” said Payson coach Jonathan Ball.
The crown surprised many.
“Hunter was only a 42-10 (best jump) going in,” Ball said. “So, to be jumping 45 is pretty remarkable. I think Hunter’s just a competitor.
“We always thought the triple jump was going to be his best event because it shows his true athleticism. There’s a lot of coordination there and Hunter is a very coordinated person.”
And very confident in his ability.
“I was ranked pretty low but my confidence was pretty high when I got there because I wanted to win state and knew it would be a big accomplishment if I did,” Stanfield said.
“The biggest part is just being able to jump when I had to. I was happy just being there, but getting a medal was a lot better.”
He credited head coach Jonathan Ball and assistant coach Logan Morris for making a huge difference for him.
Stanfield is also a standout defensive end in football and will continue his football career at Ottawa University, where classmate and linebacker Travis Christianson will also play.
The championship is the perfect way for the two-sport standout to end his four-year prep career.
“I’ve put a lot of work into track and football, and to get to this point is a great accomplishment,” he said. “It’s a great graduation present from my last track meet.”
Isabella Spear
Senior Isabella Spear finished third in the girls shot put with a career-best 36 feet 10 1/4-inch effort. Spear placed 15th in the discus (92-10).
“I was so excited,” Spear said. “I worked so hard this year. I didn’t get first, but it paid off. I had like a two-foot PR. I PR’d twice at the state meet.”
She actually topped her previous best effort of 34-0 in Payson’s Bubba Nielsen Invitational by two feet 10 1/4 inches. She set a new PR with a 35-10 throw on Saturday then went a 1 1/4 inches better on her final throw.
Spear challenged for the top spot on the podium, finishing just 3 3/4 inches behind Safford junior Jasmyn Rios, who won with a 37-2 effort. Queen Creek American Leadership Academy sophomore Brinlee Clouse was second at 36-11.75.
She qualified in both events as a junior, as well but didn’t place in either. That experience helped her.
“When I qualified last year I was like super nervous and hopped up on adrenaline,” she said. “I just kept flying out of the ring. I scratched on almost every throw. But this time I was like, ‘OK, you know what to expect. You know what to do. Get it done.’”
She’s considering multiple options for continuing her track and field career at the next level.
“I do have some (scholarship) offers for throwing for some colleges,” she said. “I’m debating what college I should pick. My end goal is to be a marine biologist.”
She was inspired by Faith Haught, who won the state discus title as a senior last year and then walked onto the Villanova track and field team and is a freshman thrower there this spring.
“Faith set the bar high,” she said. “I was so happy that I got to throw with her for a couple of years. Her and I got so close last year and it was so cool seeing her win that state championship with discus. She definitely inspires me. She’s so cool.”
Spear followed up her state meet performance by breaking her own PHS record in girls power clean during weight lifting class on Monday, going 185 pounds, 10 pounds better than the 175 mark she lifted in October.
Also at state
Senior Connor Hatch placed sixth in the boys 300-meter hurdles in 40.94 seconds and 13th in the 110 hurdles (16.16).
Payson’s girls 4x800 relay placed 13th in 10:50.47. Running on that relay were junior Mckenzie Ball, freshman Hannah Sarnowski, junior McKenzie Sarnowski and senior Darby MacFarlane. Freshman Mylee Redford and sophomore Chloe Hancock served as alternates.
Ball also placed 20th in the 3200 (12:49.42) and 21st in the 1600 (5:42.61).
Payson’s girls 4x100 relay finished 11th (51.44) in the May 11 qualifying heat and didn’t qualify for the finals. The four runners and two alternates on that relay were seniors Emma Macnab, Makenzie Brode and Claire Hancock, juniors Braven Rasmussen and Robyn Wilson and Chloe Hancock.
Senior Dayton Morris finished 20th in the boys discus (111-7) and 25th in the shot put (37-2.75).
Senior Zack Ludtke and sophomore Dominik Stuerzer qualified for the high jump.