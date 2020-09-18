The season ended as scheduled for Payson’s girls soccer team each of the last nine years.
New Longhorns head coach David Cluff wants to start extending campaigns.
Payson hasn’t qualified for the state tournament since 2010. The Longhorns qualified for the eight-team state tournament eight times in 10 years from 2001-10, including six consecutive years from 2005-10.
They reached the state semifinals just twice in 2001 and 2002.
Now, that only 11 schools compete in girls fall soccer in Arizona, just six teams qualify for the tournament.
The 2A Central and 2A East champions earn automatic berths in the four-team state tournament. The teams ranked third-sixth that are not region champions face off in play-in games to determine the other two semifinalists.
It’s been 18 years since the Longhorns reached the final four.
The Longhorns play in the 2A Central with Camp Verde, Chino Valley, Flagstaff Northland Prep and Sedona Red Rock.
The 2A East includes Blue Ridge, Holbrook, Round Valley, Show Low, Snowflake and St. Johns.
Three schools have ruled girls fall soccer over the last eight years. Northland Prep has beaten Chino Valley in the 2A State Championship game the past three years. Blue Ridge won four consecutive crowns when it was in Division 4 from 2012-15 before Chino Valley won the 2A title in 2016.
Cluff wants to see the Longhorns develop into one of the premier programs that expect to regularly contend for the semifinals in the coming years.
Cluff is Payson’s third head coach in three years.
He takes over for Nathan Stoelk, who stepped down after one season to work on his administrative degree.
Leslie Fletcher Ayres spent three years as head coach before stepping down.
Cluff served as the assistant coach for girls soccer last year under a first-year coach.
He’s a 2006 PHS graduate who played soccer as a freshman but switched to wrestling his final three years and was a two-time state runner-up on wrestling teams that placed second in the state and was all-state in cross country and a multiple medal winner on the 2006 state championship track team as a senior.
He went on to run track and cross country at Utah State. Cluff was all-conference in the steeplechase as a senior before graduating in 2014 with a chemistry degree. He went to grad school at the University of California-Davis, where he learned to play soccer in pickup games. He was an assistant track coach in California before moving back to Payson.
He’s in his second year as an eighth grade science teacher at Rim Country Middle School.
Cluff was an assistant Payson High track coach this spring before COVID-19 shut the season down.
He started coaching an RCMS club girls soccer team with head coach Leo Harrison this January.
He thought it would be a few years before he got a chance to be a varsity head coach.
“I’m a little short on experience,” he said. “It’s sort of like learning to fly as you fall.”
Five-year planHe wants to turn around a program that’s struggled to produce many victories over the past decade.
“We’re working on building from the bottom up,” Cluff said. “We’re working with girls all the way down to fourth grade and trying to get them ready for high school.
“We’re hoping to get more girls out in that fourth- and fifth-grade age group so we can keep building for the future,” he said. “We want to do the best we can this year and every year and we’re building a vision for five years down the road.
“This is one step in the journey. Within three to five years we want to be making it into the state tournament.”
“The pieces are in motion. I’ve set out a five- to seven-year plan. We’re training girls that won’t graduate for another seven or eight years. I hope to help this program get back to where we’d like to see it.”
Tenney joins staffFormer PHS standout Ali Tenney takes over as assistant coach. She starred in soccer and softball before graduating in 2015.
COVID-19 issuesThe COVID-19 situation has made it more difficult for Cluff as a new head coach.
“We learned to take it one day at a time, accept what people give us and do what we can and deal with it,” he said. “We’ve had a few restrictions that slowed us down. It’s been hard getting ready for the season with so little time, but we’re doing what we can and everyone’s playing with the same handicap, so we can’t really complain. Some girls haven’t been able to come out, so it’s affected our numbers a little.
“Page canceled their season, so it could be worse. We’ve had at least two schools in our conference cancel their season. We’re just glad to play.”
Good attitudes
He likes the attitude he’s seeing from the girls.
“They’ve been eager to learn and excited to be back out,” Cluff said. “They’re coachable. They’ve had to be resilient. It’s a young team, but we’re hoping to surprise people.”
Four seniorsThe 23-player roster features just seven upperclassmen and four seniors — Ruby Bainori, Breanna Moores, Jhoanna Ochoa and Emma Paine. They’ll need to provide leadership this season. Claire Hancock, Kayde Johnson and Landree Ryden are the juniors.
Difficult for student-athletes
Paine said closing classrooms in favor of remote learning to end last school year and start this one has created challenges.
“I think school’s a lot more difficult online,” she said. “It’s hard to pay attention. We’re getting a lot more homework since we’re all at home the whole time, so it’s harder to keep up with. You’ve got to balance everything when you’ve got work and other college classes.”
And attempts to minimize the spread of the virus led to shutting down all extracurricular activities like soccer.
“It’s been a lot different,” she said. “We haven’t had as many offseason practices. The whole thing has just been trying to get back to normal.”
And she’s thrilled to be back on the field with her friends and teammates.
“It’s really fun,” she said. “I’m excited for senior year. It’s just fun to get out and see everybody’s face in person.”
Challenging scheduleThe Longhorns opened the season at Red Rock on Thursday. They play at Blue Ridge on Saturday.
The 14-game schedule features nine away games and just five at home. That’s a trend the Longhorns have dealt with every other year in recent years.
They’ll continue on the road with games at Round Valley on Tuesday and Chino Valley on Sept. 24 before facing Show Low in the home opener at 4 p.m. on Sept. 29. They host Chino Valley on Oct. 14.
The other three home games come in an eight-day span from Oct. 21-28 against Red Rock, Camp Verde and Snowflake. They close the year at Show Low on Oct. 30.