Call Anna Madrid a soccer veteran.
The 14-year-old Payson resident started in the sport at age 5.
Updated: December 27, 2022 @ 9:59 am
Now with a decade of soccer behind her Madrid has a chance to take her game to the next level.
The straight A student who’s involved in student government, tried out for the Olympic Development Team (ODP) was one of 45 girls to be accepted to go on to the next pool. ODP is a program that provides opportunities for players with high potential. It’s a pathway for college exposure and the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team.
The ODP team invited Madrid to a nine-day tour of Barcelona, Spain in March, where she’ll practice, play in friendly matches, visit museums, tour Camp Nou Stadium, the home of FC Barcelona, attend a professional soccer match, go on a city tour and attend various clinics.
But the cost for her to go is $3,528 and she could use help raising that.
“Our family supports Anna and is very proud of her accomplishments and her passions,” wrote her mother, Lidia Madrid, in a flyer the family is distributing in the community.
“This trip would be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. A foundation is assisting families fund the tour, setting up a donation website for Anna’s trip. Every donation goes directly to her cost for the trip.
To donate, visit https://sportsportal.worldstrides.com/my-account/my-tours/tourcenter/fundraiser.aspx?ref=fa70321#.YzUPcAOxifo.mailto.
Donations can also be made via check or cash or through Zelle, Apple Pay or Facebook.
Call Lidia at 928-595-0569 with any questions.
“Our family is humbly asking our community to help donate and get the word out to help Anna get to Barcelona in March,” Lidia Madrid wrote. “Anna is proud to represent Payson on her future endeavors. Thank you so much for your time and consideration. Lets get Anna to Spain.”
Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com
