Payson’s varsity girls basketball team finally made its home debut against 3A East rival Snowflake on Thursday, Feb. 4.
The Longhorns have had several games canceled or postponed.
The Lobos stayed unbeaten through seven games with a 67-32 triumph in Wilson Dome. Snowflake improved to 4-0 in the 3A East.
Payson fell to 1-2 overall 0-2 in the region.
White leads offense
Cadence White scored eight points to lead nine Longhorns in the scoring column. Brianna Marinelli and Emmy Whaley added six points apiece for Payson.
Emily Davis poured in a game-high 22 points and Macee Lesueur added 21 for Snowflake.
Arizona College Prep
Payson traveled to take on Arizona College Prep on Saturday, Feb. 6 and lost the non-region contest 43-33 to fall to 1-3 overall.
Blue Ridge tonight
The Longhorns host Blue Ridge at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 9. Only parents of players are allowed to attend. You may view the game through KRIM-FM’s Facebook Live Stream.
At Winslow on Friday
Payson travels to Winslow at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 12.