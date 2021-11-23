Miles Huff wasn’t surprised as he watched Kayla Cline and Trinity Glasscock score in the paint, grab rebounds and block shots in Payson’s girls basketball scrimmage against Florence at Wilson Dome on Friday.
Or as Cadence White brought the ball up-court and dished it out, drove to the basket and pulled up for jump shots.
Expectations for the trio are at the heart of Huff’s optimistic outlook for the upcoming season.
The three varsity veterans are just half a group of six seniors on a roster featuring plenty of height, talent and experience.
And determination to win basketball games and contend.
“I think it’s going to be an exciting team to watch and it’s going to be a lot of fun this year,” Huff said.
Fun isn’t something the PHS varsity girls have had a lot of in recent years. The Longhorns went 1-12 overall and 0-10 in the 3A East last year in a COVID-19 altered season featuring no tournaments and fewer games and players and coaches wearing nose and mouth coverings.
Expect a more normal season this year as the Longhorns tip off an 18-game schedule at Wilson Dome against Fountain Hills at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30.
The Longhorns will also participate with additional games in a pair of tournaments.
But those games don’t count in the power rankings that determine the qualifiers for the only tournament they really care about — the AIA 3A State Championship.
Payson is 0-20 in 3A East games and 3-28 in power points games the last two years and 1-29 in 3A East play and 9-40 in power points games the last three years.
Huff thinks the team is poised to be more competitive this season.
“We’ve got a lot of returners, we’ve got six seniors, we have some size, we definitely have some athleticism this year,” the coach said. “We’re very excited to see what happens.”
He talked about the goals for the season.
“Oh man, we have quite a few,” Huff said. “First and foremost is to compete in the East and make the state tournament. It’s been a few years since we’ve been competitive in the East. That means not to have 20-, 30-point losses.
“I think we have the ability to compete with anyone in the East with what we have coming back, with what they’ve lost. We played most of these (East) teams in Holbrook all summer, and we feel we should be in every game in the East.”
Competing in the region is just the first step to reaching the state tournament for the first time since the 2017-18 campaign.
“The state tournament is our #1 goal,” Huff said. “I think, if we can make the tournament, we’re dangerous enough, you never know what can happen in the state tournament.”
The roster features seniors Kayla Cline, Trinity Glasscock, Darby MacFarlane, Madisyn Morgan, Emmy Whaley and Cadence White; juniors Rylee Carnes, Brianna Marinelli, McKenzie Sarnowski and Maggy Whaley.
White is the point guard and Cline and Glasscock give the Longhorns a pair of players capable of battling the best post players near the basket.
Junior varsity players expected to dress for varsity games include juniors Megan Anderson and Robyn Wilson; and sophomores Chloe Hancock, Reagan Decker and Lizzy White.
Cline and Glassock are about 6-feet tall, according to Huff, who estimates Emmy Whaley and Lizzy White at about 5-10, while Cadence White is 5-9.
“We’re a pretty big team this year,” Huff said. “I think our size, which is generally a strength of ours, will help again this year.
Huff saw hints of what may be to come in the scrimmage.
“There were flashes of a pretty good team there,” he said. “There’s obviously a lot to clean up — a lot of turnovers, pretty sloppy, but flashes of what we’re looking to do this year.
“We’re a little bit more up-tempo, you can see us kind of pushing the ball. We are back to a 1-3-1 (defense) that we’ve run in the past, which I think with our length, with our athleticism, we can be successful with it.”
Coaching staffWeston White takes over as the junior varsity coach and John Whaley as the freshman coach.
ScheduleFans get a great opportunity to see the Longhorns early this season as Payson tips off the season with four consecutive 6 p.m. home games, beginning with Fountain Hills on Tuesday, Nov. 30. They then host Arizona College Prep on Dec. 3, Chino Valley on Dec. 7 and Camp Verde on Dec. 14.
The Longhorns play at Mogollon on Dec. 16 and then compete in the Mogollon Winter Jam on Dec. 17-18. That’s a new tournament for Payson, replacing the Goodyear Desert Edge tournament they’ve previously played in.
They then play at the Chandler Prep New Year’s Classic on Dec. 28-20 before opening the 2022 portion of their schedule with a rematch at Fountain Hills on Jan. 4.
Home games against Queen Creek Ben Franklin on Jan. 5 and Phoenix Northwest Christian on Jan. 7 before launching into the 10-game 3A East schedule at home against Holbrook on Jan. 10. The Horns close the regular season at Winslow on Feb. 11.
And then they’ll turn their attention to the state tournament, if things go as planned.