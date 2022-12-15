Girls improve to 5-1, host tourney Friday-Saturday by Keith Morris, Roundup sports editor Keith Morris Author email Dec 15, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Payson’s girls basketball team improved to 5-1 with a 55-40 win over visiting Coolidge on Wednesday, Dec. 14.Maggie Whaley and Lizzy White scored 15 points each to lead a trio of Longhorns in double figures. Brianna Marinelli added 10 points and Mylee Redford chipped in eight points.The Longhorns host the 16-team Longhorn Winter Stampede today and Saturday. Payson tips off the tournament against Hayden at 9 a.m. today (Friday, Dec. 16) and plays Apache Junction at 6 p.m. Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Longhorn Stampede Tournament Payson Sport Lizzy White Maggie Whaley Winter Keith Morris Author email Follow Keith Morris Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings Photo Galleries Click on 'Photo Galleries' header to see a variety of photo galleries +25 Photo Galleries Baseball Win Vs. Snowflake May 9, 2017 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Videos Click on 'Videos' section header to see a variety of new videos 2:10 Multimedia Gracie Haught Softball Classic Keith Morris Updated May 16, 2017 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Online Poll Click heading above to view poll history What do you think of the new park being built off Granite Dells Road? You voted: I think it's great I worry about its impact on the town water supply, resources I am undecided Vote View Results Back