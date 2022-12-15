Payson’s girls basketball team improved to 5-1 with a 55-40 win over visiting Coolidge on Wednesday, Dec. 14.

Maggie Whaley and Lizzy White scored 15 points each to lead a trio of Longhorns in double figures. Brianna Marinelli added 10 points and Mylee Redford chipped in eight points.

