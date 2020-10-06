David Cluff loves the effort he’s seeing from his girls soccer players.
“All the girls are really working hard,” said the first-year head coach. “We are making progress.”
The Longhorns opened the season with a 3-2 win at Sedona Red Rock with strong defense, two goals and an assist by Chloe Hancock and a goal from Jennifer Avalos.
But the Longhorns now find themselves 1-5.
Cluff knew it would take time to turn around a girls soccer program that’s struggled to produce victories for years.
“It’s all part of the process and we’ll come out better in the end because of this,” he said. “We learn the most from a loss, so these last (five) games have taught us a lot.”
The Longhorns have been competitive in the first half of most games this year before some of the teams they face wear them down and start to pull away after intermission.
“We’ve played well in the first half and just need to learn how to keep that going,” Cluff said.
“We’re a young team and lack experience, so sometimes that gets to us. Some of these other teams substitute quite a bit more than we do because we’re a smaller squad with fewer experienced players to substitute.”
The Longhorns have eight games remaining, starting with an Oct. 12 game at Flagstaff Northland Prep. They host Chino Valley at 4 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 14 at Rumsey Park.