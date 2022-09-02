It’s been a dozen years since Payson’s girls soccer team qualified for the state tournament.
David Cluff thinks this could be the year the Longhorns snap that streak.
“Every year we just keep progressing and picking up where we left off the last year,” said the third-year head coach.
“I think we got a real chance of making the state playoffs.”
“We had a very young squad last year. This year, we have a little bit more experience.”
RosterThe roster features four seniors — Jasmine Hagel, Lexi Lee, Kenzie Sarnowski and Maggie Whaley; seven juniors — Chloe Hancock, Taylor Hogue, Alexis Jacobs, Emma McMinimy, Joselin Mendoza, Sammy Mikesell, Joy Utterback; five sophomores — Alondra Dominguez Ramirez, Mylee Redford, Hannah Sarnowski, Julianna Vazquez and Clara Whaley; and four freshmen — Kyndall Hatch, Tatum McDowell, Ainsley Mereideth and Amylynn Utterback.
Cluff is encouraged by a good turnout for soccer this season.
“Right now we have 27 on the roster, which is the biggest squad I’ve had since I took over as coach,” he said. “It is encouraging. We’re growing and we’re getting better. We’re just progressing in all the right ways.
“We’ve got a real togetherness on the team this year. The girls are coming together and I think we’ll be exciting to watch.”
State tournament
The Longhorns last played in the state tournament in 2010 when eight teams qualified.
These days, only six of the 12 schools playing fall girls soccer qualify.
The two region champions earn automatic berths into the semifinals and the top four teams in the rankings excluding the region champs qualify for an Oct. 25 play-in game at the high seed.
Chino Valley and Flagstaff Northland Prep have ruled girls fall soccer in recent years. Chino Valley beat Northland Prep 1-0 in last year’s state title game, ending Northland Prep’s four-year reign as fall champions. The two teams have met for the title in four of the last five seasons and at least one of them has won the last six crowns.
Scoring woesPayson went 4-9 in ranking games last year for it’s best record since 2012. The Horns beat both Holbrook and Sedona Red Rock twice. Scoring was an issue. The Horns scored just two total goals in the nine losses.
And the team has struggled to find the net in the early-going this season with just three goals in the first six games.
The Longhorns carried a 1-4-1 overall record and 0-2 mark in games that count in the rankings, into an Aug. 31 game at Holbrook.
Payson lost 2-0 to Blue Ridge at Rumsey Park on Monday, Aug. 29. The Horns return to action at home against Snowflake at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6. They open Central Region play at home against Camp Verde on Sept. 19.
Rim Country Shootout
Payson went 1-2-1 in the Rim Country Shootout it hosted on Aug. 19-20. Tournament games don’t count in the rankings that determine seeding for the state tournament, so teams can get a good idea of where they are, where players might best help the team and what areas they need to improve on.
“This is a really good way for me to test out the team and see which players are ready to make the step up to varsity, see what we’ve learned, where we’re at, test the waters, try new positions for players,” Cluff said during the tournament. “A lot of this is learning and working out the kinks.”
StaffAli Tenney remains on staff as an assistant and is joined this year by Logan Morris, who played boys soccer for Payson.
“The district was very good to us and they were able to get us a second assistant paid coaching position, which we’re really grateful for,” Cluff said.