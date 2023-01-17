BKG-SF at PAY Hannah Sarnowski Tough Going

Snowflake’s Ailvia Schneider makes life tough for Hannah Sarnowski on Friday, Jan. 13. Schneider scored a game-high 16 points to help lead the Lobos to victory, while Sarnowski continues to play a key role as a sophomore point guard for the Longhorns. She scored six points, grabbed eight rebounds, dished out five assists and came away with a pair of steals.

 Keith Morris/Roundup

