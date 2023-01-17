The big dogs.
And large cats.
The dangerous kind.
That’s what Payson’s girls basketball team opened the 3A East schedule with in a pair of games at Wilson Dome.
The Longhorns want to compete in the region and post a winning record in the 10 3A East games and battle region rivals Snowflake, Show Low, Holbrook, Winslow and Blue Ridge for a championship.
High hopes sometimes lead to disappointment.
But, as much as the Longhorns hoped to get off to a strong start in region play, they’re not hanging their heads too much after dropping a pair of home games to begin 0-2 in 3A East action.
We’ll see if Payson (5-3 ranking games) can rebound to get in the region win column at Blue Ridge on Thursday, Jan. 19 following non-region games against Page at home on Monday, Jan. 16 and at Camp Verde on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
Blue Ridge is the only team Payson has beaten in region play the last four-plus seasons. The Longhorns are 2-6 against Blue Ridge the past four seasons. The Longhorns are now 2-40 in their last 42 3A East games, with a 2-6 record against Blue Ridge and a 0-36 mark against everybody else.
They haven’t won more than one game in the region since going 5-5 in 2017-18.
But expectations remain high under first-year varsity head coach Chaz Davis. The former PHS star athlete knows what a challenge 3A East opponents are.
“We play some of the best teams in the state every single night, we know that,” Davis said.
“We’ve played really good, we’ve just got to figure out how to put 32 minutes together. We play really well 16 minutes then we go into a spell where the other team gets into a little bit of a run.
“Part of that is we’re learning how to be a winning program. And when you play good teams every single night you gotta learn how to put those runs together and respond to them and we’re learning how to do some of those things right now.”
Their first two region opponents offer a good measuring stick for Payson. Teams like Show Low and Snowflake look capable of competing with the best teams in the region. The Longhorns want to join them and still have their chance with eight 3A East games remaining, including rematches with Show Low and Snowflake.
They’ll need to play better in those road games than they did in homecourt losses to #7 (Jan. 13 3A rankings) Show Low (52-33) on Tuesday, Jan. 10 and Snowflake (62-44) on Friday, Jan. 13.
Both the Cougars and Lobos were able to minimize the damage delivered by Payson’s leading scorer and rebounder Lizzy White, holding her to a combined eight points in the two games.
Containing her was the strategy for both teams and they managed to do that.
But Maggie Whaley came up big against Snowflake with 14 points on four three-point field goals. And Brianna Marinelli chipped in 11 points. Nobody else managed more than White and Hannah Sarnowski, who both scored six. Sarnowski led Payson with eight rebounds and five assists.
The 37 from those four wasn’t enough as the Lobos got a combined 38 points from their top three scorers and 11 of the 12 Lobos who played scored. Six Longhorns scored.
For Snowflake, Alivia Schnieder had a game-high 16 points, Kloah Ulberg 13 and Kinzee Brogan nine.
Snowflake entered Friday’s game at #25 in the rankings. But the Lobos are playing much better of late. They won 46-41 at Winslow on Jan. 10 in the rematch of the 3A East opener they lost 57-37 at home on December 20. Snowflake followed that up with a 67-54 triumph at home against Ganado on Thursday, Jan. 12.
Snowflake improved to 8-9 overall, 3-6 in ranking games and 2-1 in the 3A East. The Lobos are 5-3 in tournament games, including 3-1 in the Longhorn Winter Stampede at Payson.