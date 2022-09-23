Payson's seniors on the girls soccer team were recognized with their families at halftime of Monday's win over Camp Verde. The seniors are (from left): Magdalene Whaley, Kenzie Sarnowski, Sammy Mikesell, Lexi Lee and Jasmine Hagel.
Payson High’s girls soccer team recognized its five seniors before Monday night’s game against Camp Verde at Rumsey Park.
The seniors are Jasmine Hagel, Lexi Lee, Sammy Mikesell, Kenzie Sarnowski and Magdalene Whaley.
The ceremony was held at halftime of the game, which the Longhorns won 3-1 for its third straight win.
The seniors are just part of the reason the team has played well this season.
A mix of varsity experience and younger talent have led the way as Payson is sporting its best record in a decade.
The Longhorns traveled to Sedona Red Rock on Tuesday and pushed their winning streak to four with a 4-0 victory.
That left them at 2-0 in the Central Region.
The four straight triumphs have come against two teams. Payson won its region opener 4-1 at Camp Verde on Sept. 8 and won a non-region game 9-1 at home against Red Rock on Sept. 12.
The Horns improved to 6-5-1 overall and 5-3 in ranking games and 2-0 in the Central. Payson has already topped the 4-9 record it had in ranking games a year ago when they just missed reaching the state tournament.
It’s Payson’s best record since the Longhorns finished 6-6 in the non-tournament ranking games and 7-9 overall in 2012.
The Longhorns play at Page on Monday and have three consecutive home games — Show Low on Tuesday, Chino Valley on Thursday and Page on Oct. 13.
Payson closes the regular season at Flagstaff Northland Prep on Oct. 18.