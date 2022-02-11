Making the state tournament has been the goal all season for Payson’s girls basketball team.
The Longhorns haven’t managed that since the 2017-18 season.
They close the regular season tonight on the proverbial bubble.
Payson stood at No. 24 in the final qualifying spot for the 24-team 3A tournament. That’s the same spot the Horns were in before Tuesday’s 40-29 loss at No. 16 Show Low. Payson was more competitive than it was in a 53-24 at Wilson Dome on Jan. 20.
The Longhorns (11-13 overall, 7-10 ranking games, 1-8 3A East) close the season at No. 2 Winslow (13-2 ranking games, 7-1 3A East) tonight. Winslow remained in the hunt for the region championship. The Bulldogs were scheduled to play at No. 5 Snowflake in a showdown atop the 3A East on Wednesday. Snowflake (12-4 ranking games) was 8-0 in the region and closes at home tonight against Holbrook.
Payson is tied for fifth in the 3A East with Blue Ridge. The teams split their two region games. No. 26 Blue Ridge (6-11 ranking games) closes at Show Low tonight.
Show Low (7-9 ranking games) improved to 3-5 in the 3A East with games against No. 7 Holbrook (11-4 ranking games, 5-3 3A East) on Feb. 10 and Blue Ridge tonight remaining.
The top eight teams in the rankings earn first-round byes in the state tournament, while the other 16 teams battle in first-round games at the high seeds on Tuesday.
If the season had ended Wednesday, Payson would play at No. 9 Pusch Ridge.
Second-round games are at the high seeds on Feb. 18, with quarterfinal games Feb. 21 at Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley, semifinals and the final at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Feb. 25 and Feb. 26.
The top two teams in each of the seven regions, except the North, earn automatic state tournament berths. The two teams to reach Saturday’s North championship game earn automatic berths. That likely won’t affect the state tournament bracket with little chance of a team outside the top 24 in the final rankings finishing in top two in their region.
As of Wednesday morning, Snowflake and Winslow in the East, Thatcher and Coolidge in the South Central, Gilbert Christian and Eastmark in the Metro, Bourgade Catholic and Wickenburg in the North Central, Pusch Ridge and Sabino in the South and Yuma Catholic and Parker in the West would earn automatic berths. Page and Monument Valley in the North are first and second in the North entering their tournament, with Alchesay, Window Rock and Chinle also with a shot at reaching the North title game.