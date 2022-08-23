Girls soccer season opens with home tourney by Keith Morris, Roundup sports editor Keith Morris Author email Aug 23, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Chloe Hancock (4) celebrates with Sammy Mikesell after Mikesell scored Payson’s second goal in a 4-2 loss to Blue Ridge in the first game of the Rim Country Shootout at Rumsey Park on Friday morning. Keith Morris/Roundup Payson goalkeeper Mylee Redford goes up to swat away a shot against Blue Ridge in the Rim Country Shootout at Rumsey Park. View all the photos at Payson.com/multimedia/photogalleries. Keith Morris/Roundup Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Payson opened the girls soccer season by hosting the Rim Country Shootout at Rumsey Park on Friday, Aug. 19 and Saturday, Aug. 20.It’s the first home girls soccer tournament in several years. It’s unclear if Payson has hosted a home girls soccer tournament in the past.The Longhorns played four games. They battled Blue Ridge to the end in a 4-2 loss and also competed well in a 2-0 loss against Show Low to close Friday play.They were scheduled to play two more games on Saturday but results weren’t reported by our deadline.Payson coach David Cluff said they hosted the tournament because Show Low couldn’t hold its annual tournament this season. Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tournament Soccer Season Sport Game Football Payson Soccer Open Show Low Rim Keith Morris Author email Follow Keith Morris Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Photo Galleries Click on 'Photo Galleries' header to see a variety of photo galleries +25 Photo Galleries Baseball Win Vs. Snowflake May 9, 2017 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Videos Click on 'Videos' section header to see a variety of new videos 2:10 Multimedia Gracie Haught Softball Classic Keith Morris Updated May 16, 2017 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Online Poll Click heading above to view poll history Do you think the town should host a Fourth of July fireworks show? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back