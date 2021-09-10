Payson’s girls soccer team evened its record at 1-1 with a 3-1 victory over Holbrook at Rumsey Park on Sept. 2.
It came two days after a loss at St. Johns, which finished second in the state a year ago.
“The loss (Aug. 31) was rough,” said Payson coach David Cluff. “But the good thing is we implemented what we’ve been working on, so, even though it didn’t always work for us, we were doing the right things even if it didn’t work.
“Right now we’re trying to do the right things even if they don’t work and eventually they will and today it did.”
The Longhorns scored on a penalty kick, off a free (corner) kick. We had a lot of shots but the shots weren’t converting to goals.”
Sophomore Chloe Hancock scored two goals and freshman Hannah Sarnowski one. And senior Kayde Johnson played well in goal with help from her fast defense that minimized the pressure she faced.
“The wins help keep the morale up. We were hoping to see a few more goals from open play, so we’ll look for that next time.”
The Longhorns lost 2-0 to Blue Ridge on Sept. 7 to slip to 1-2. The Yellow Jackets beat Payson 8-0 last year.
Payson competes in the Show Low Invitational Friday, Sept. 10 and Saturday, Sept. 11 before returning home to take on Sedona Red Rock at 5 p.m. on Sept. 16 ahead of a rematch in Holbrook on Sept. 18.