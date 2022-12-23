Payson’s girls basketball team keeps turning heads in the early going this season.
The Longhorns went 3-1 in the 16-team Longhorn Winter Stampede they hosted on Dec. 16-17 to improve to 8-2 overall.
Winning 80% of their games is as good a start as Chaz Davis could have hoped for in his first season as the Longhorns’ varsity head coach.
“We are really starting to turn some heads throughout the state and showing people our squad can play,” Davis said. “The girls are really starting to believe in themselves and in each other and it shows on the court.”
Brianna Marinelli and Lizzy White made the all-tournament team in voting by coaches.
The tournament featured four pools of four teams.
Payson beat 1A Hayden 74-10 and 4A Apache Junction 81-13 in pool play on Dec. 16. The Horns then beat 2A Mohave Accelerated 64-20 in seeded play on Dec. 17 to move into the winners bracket. They closed with a 44-32 loss to 5A Vail Cienega (7-4).
“They were able to win real big a few times this tournament because of how well they move, pass and play together,” the coach said of his players. “I think our confidence is at a great spot as we head into our region play.”
Before opening 3A East play with a challenging battle at home against Show Low on Jan. 10, the Longhorns return to tournament play at the Chandler Prep Epic Tourneys New Year’s Classic starting Wednesday, Dec. 28 and continuing through Friday, Dec. 30.
Payson 74, Hayden 10
Lizzy White scored 15 points, grabbed six rebounds and came away with six steals in the victory over the Lobos (1-11). Brianna Marinelli scored 10 as nine Longhorns scored. Maggie Whaley added nine points, Mylee Redford eight points and four steals, Alondra Ramirez eight points and six steals, Hannah Sarnowski four points, eight rebounds and four steals and Chloe Hancock six points, four assists and four steals.
PHS 81, Apache Junction 13
Lizzy White produced a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds and added six assists and three steals to power the Horns past the Prospectors (0-11).
Brianna Marinelli added 15 points, eight assists and five steals, Maggie Whaley 10 points and seven rebounds, Hannah Sarnowski nine points, Mckenzie Sarnowski seven points and five rebounds, Grace Deschaaf six points and six rebounds, Alondra Ramirez six points and Chloe Hancock five points and four assists.
PHS 64, Mohave Accelerated 20
Brianna Marinelli scored 16 points to lead four Longhorns in double figures against the Patriots (5-7). She dished out five assists.
Lizzy White contributed another double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds to go with six steals and two blocks. Maggie Whaley chipped in 12 points, Mylee Redford 10 points, Chloe Hancock four points and five steals, Hannah Sarnowski two points, six steals and five rebounds and Mckenzie Sarnowski two points and four steals.
Cienega 44, Payson 32
Maggie Whaley led the Payson offense with nine points, while Lizzy White added eight points and seven rebounds, Mylee Redford six points, Brianna Marinelli five points and Hannah Sarnowski four points, four rebounds and three steals.