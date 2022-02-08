Payson enters the final week of the girls basketball season on the 3A state tournament bubble.
The Longhorns were No. 23 in Friday’s rankings entering their game at No. 8 Snowflake. The Lobos won 66-32 (azpreps365).
The top 24 teams qualify for the tournament, which begins next week. New rankings will be released today at noon.
Payson closes the season with games at No. 17 Show Low tonight and No. 4 Winslow on Friday.
The Longhorns are 11-12 overall, 7-9 in ranking games and 1-7 in the 3A East. They may need to win at least one of their final two games, although it’s possible they could qualify without another triumph.
The Horns will need to play better tonight to win the rematch of a Jan. 20 game Show Low won 53-24 in Payson. Winslow beat Payson in the first meeting between the teams 74-40 on Jan. 25 at Wilson Dome.
Both Show Low and Winslow face brutal final weeks with four games in five days.
It’ll be easier for Show Low, with all four games at home, starting with a Monday contest against Winslow.
Winslow entered the week with a chance to catch Snowflake for first place in the region. The Bulldogs carried a 5-1 3A East record into the week, while Snowflake was 7-0. The teams face each other Wednesday at Snowflake. The Lobos beat Winslow 56-42 at Winslow on Jan. 31.