Payson’s girls basketball team competed for a state tournament berth down to the final game this season.
The Longhorns finished 12-14 overall and 25th in the final 3A rankings, missing the 24-team 3A state tournament by one spot.
Three seniors keyed the team this season. And Trinity Glasscock, Kayla Cline and Emmy Whaley all earned accolades on the All-3A East team. All three were three-year varsity letter-winners.
Glasscock made the first team and Cline and Whaley were honorable mention.
Glasscock, the 6-foot-1 center, led the Longhorns in scoring (12 points per game), rebounding (12.5 per game) and blocked shots (1.6 per game). She ranked in the top five in the state in rebounding in 3A.
“The biggest thing is she was kind of our driving force,” said Payson coach Miles Huff. “When we were successful, it was typically when she was playing well. It’s hard to make up those stats when Trin’s having a tough game.”
Cline, a 5-11 forward, ranked second behind Glasscock in scoring (9 points per game) and rebounding (9 per game) and led the Longhorns with 2.5 steals per game.
“Kayla’s one of the most versatile athletes I’ve had in the program in a long time,” Huff said. “She played anything from center down to point guard. She was the tip of most of our presses, our 1-3-1, our full-court pressure and just able to be used pretty much anywhere and was willing to fill any gap that we needed.”
Whaley, a 5-11 forward, ranked third on the team in scoring (7.8 ppg) and rebounds (5.6 avg.) and made the all-tournament team in the Mogollon Winter Jam.
“The biggest thing with Emmy is she was our captain this year,” Huff said. “She’s everything you look for in a player — she’s positive, upbeat, she gets good grades. She comes in and she works hard and it shows on the court. She had some really big games for us. She’s just a great player that you love to have as part of your program.”
As a trio, they were so important to the team.
“Statistically those three were the bulk of our scoring and our rebounding this year,” Huff said. “When those three, or at least two of them played well, we played really well as a team. We averaged just about 43 or 44 points a game and they accounted for 30 of that. We averaged 40 rebounds a game and they accounted for just under 30. So, statistically those three were our major contributors and when they played well, I think we played well as a team.”
Huff said there were plenty of positives this year even if they came up just short of their goal of reaching the state tournament.
“I think the biggest thing is we took the steps this year that we were really looking to take.” The coach said. “Obviously, we hoped to make playoffs. But the turnaround from last year I think was huge. The lower levels were very successful this year and we look forward to building on that and seeing more success next year.”
Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com