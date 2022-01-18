Trinity Glasscock enjoyed a monster night to lead a trio of Longhorns producing double-doubles as Payson’s girls basketball team beat host Fountain Hills 57-39 on Wednesday.
Glasscock poured in 25 points and grabbed 26 rebounds. The senior scored 15 in the second half, including 11 in the fourth quarter.
Emmy Whaley added 11 points and 15 rebounds and Kayla Cline 10 points and 13 boards as the Longhorns dominated the glass with a 77-21 rebounding advantage.
Payson led 21-11 after eight minutes behind 10 points from Whaley. The Horns were up 31-23 at halftime and 43-29 through three quarters.
Blue Ridge 52, Payson 35
No. 14 (Jan. 14 ranking) Payson lost 52-35 at Blue Ridge on Friday night to drop to 10-6 overall, 6-3 in the non-tournament games counting in the rankings and 0-2 in the 3A East.
Snowflake here tonight
The Longhorns play their next four games at home, starting with tonight’s 6 o’clock 3A East game against Snowflake. Payson hosts another region rival, Show Low, at 6 p.m. on Thursday before entertaining Camp Verde in a non-region game at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
Payson then wraps up its first round of region games at home against Winslow at 6 p.m. on Jan. 25 before starting its final trip through the 3A East gauntlet in a rematch at No. 1 Holbrook on Jan. 28.